Mansukh Mandaviya’s journey via yatras: ‘Humble’ BJP worker to organiser to Health Minister in Covid time

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently set off a row by writing to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to either follow “all Covid-19 guidelines” during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in national interest”. Mandaviya, 50, is in the spotlight now with the country stepping up preparations for a possible Covid surge in view of rising coronavirus cases in China and other countries.

Interestingly, Mandaviya first shot into prominence on account of two padyatras (foot marches) that he undertook during his stint as a BJP MLA (2002-2007) in his Palitana constituency in Gujarat. After being elected as the youngest MLA in the Gujarat Assembly in 2002, Mandaviya led a 123-kilometres Kanya Kelavani Jyot padyatra in 2004 across 45 villages in Palitana for raising awareness about girl child education. He also undertook a similar padyatra for the same cause and against substance abuse, in his constituency in 2006. In 2019, as a Union Minister, he led another padyatra to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, covering 150 villages in his home district Bhavnagar.

Considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mandaviya rapidly rose to become a Rajya Sabha member at the age of 40. He represented India at a United Nations event in 2015, where he delivered a speech on sustainable development.

After the Russia-Ukraine war broke out earlier this year, Mandaviya, who is also the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, went to attend the 25th International Economic Forum at St Petersburg. He returned to advise the Gujarati businessmen to “immediately seize the opportunity” as European companies were exiting Russia.

Son of a farmer from Hanol village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, Mandaviya has had a meteoric rise since he joined the RSS’ students wing ABVP in 1992 and the BJP Yuva Morcha in 1996.

Many in the Gujarat BJP view Mandaviya’s elevation as the Union Health Minister as PM Modi’s increasing confidence in him as well as the party high command’s bid to build up a second-rung leadership from Modi’s home state. Every time there is a buzz about a leadership change in Gujarat, Mandaviya’s name would crop up as a probable chief ministerial candidate.

A senior BJP leader said Mandaviya’s USP is his organising skills and his ability to present himself as a “humble party worker” to the saffron party leadership. “The party gives election tickets keeping in mind political calculations and chooses those who can win in a given atmosphere. Therefore, Mandaviya got to contest the Assembly election only once. However, he made himself a good organiser who could win the trust and confidence of the party,” the leader said.

The senior leader said Mandaviya has demonstrated “remarkable adaptability” by managing to win the trust of the BJP leaders of the previous Keshubhai Patel period as well as the Narendra Modi era. “He could fit into the party when the leadership was organisation-centric and he showed remarkable adaptability to emerge as an important figure in the changed system of the BJP post the Keshubhai era,” he said adding, “The fact that his name figures as a probable chief minister candidate whenever the party changes its CM in Gujarat shows the importance he has gained within the party. Also his elevation as the Union Health Minister is evidence of the trust he enjoys of the BJP leadership of the day.”

PM Modi allotted the Health portfolio to Mandaviya when he undertook a major reshuffle of his Cabinet in July 2021, when the country was battling a new Covid wave. He replaced Harsh Vardhan as the Health Minister, who was dropped from the Cabinet. Mandaviya was also elevated to the cabinet rank from his previous stint as a Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

He did not have then any experience in handling the health sector, but as the MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers as well as Ports and Shipping Mandaviya tried to ensure a seamless flow of necessary drugs and oxygen during the Covid pandemic. A case in point is when Gujarat went through a shortage of Remdesivir in 2021, he spoke to Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj Patel to resume sale of the anti-viral drug and subsequently gave clearances for increasing its manufacturing capacities. Also, ports were asked to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment and prioritise their berthing.

Seen as a quiet BJP worker, Mandaviya was made in charge of the party’s membership drive for Gujarat in 2014, when the state unit enrolled 1.14 crore new members, the highest in any state.

A postgraduate in political science, Mandaviya was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat for his first term in 2012 and was re-elected to the Upper House from the state in 2018. He was inducted into the Modi-led central government

in 2016 as an MoS for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers. It was during his stint then

that Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the pharmacy stores selling generic drugs at affordable rates, were launched.

After the BJP returned to power following its triumph in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mandaviya retained his berth as a junior minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and as an MoS with the independent charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Belonging to the Leuva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community, which dominates several constituencies in the Saurashtra region, Mandaviya’s rise in the BJP coincided with veterans such as ex-state party chief Rajendrasinh Rana and ex-home minister Mahendra Trivedi, who hail from Bhavnagar district, moving out of the mainstream organisation.