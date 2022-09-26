PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Leaders across party lines on Monday came forward to wish former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Wishing Singh on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Wishing one of India’s finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India’s development, has few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness.”

Wishing one of India’s finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India’s development, has few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished his predecessor and prayed for his healthy life. “Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life,” said Modi.

“Many many congratulations to former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his 90th birthday. I pray to God for his healthy life and long life,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Warmest wishes to respected Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Pray for his long life, good health and happiness.”

Congress Party’s official Twitter handle wished Singh saying, “Visionary leadership & dedication defines what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India’s economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India’s economic story to the next level.”

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said: “Today is Day 19 of #BharatJodoYatra and the day Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 90.”

Ramesh called Singh the “rare epitome of grace, humility, dignity, sobriety, large-heartedness and erudition. It’s been my privilege to have had a close association with him for 36 years.”

In his Twitter post for the former PM, Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, said he was “privileged to enjoy his blessings for many years & to learn so much from his sagacity, wisdom & profound understanding of human affairs,” adding: “Long May he continue to guide us all.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister & erudite scholar Dr Manmohan Singh. He provided stability in governance, maintained dignity in public life, alleviated poverty and did all this while being an epitome of humility.”

Wishing him, NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “Wishing Former Prime Minister of India, Great Economist Hon. Dr. Manmohan Singh Sir Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, president of the All India Democratic Union Front and MP from Dhubri in Assam said, “Wishing Former Prime Minister of India, Great Economist Hon. Dr. Manmohan Singh Sir Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Shiv Sena leader Aadithya Thackeray also wished the former PM and added: “His humility is something for all of us to learn from, always.”