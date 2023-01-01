Manjhi seeks ‘Gujarat liquor permit’ model in Bihar to prevent hooch deaths, Nitish Kumar disagrees

Even as former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded a review of Bihar’s liquor law by following “Gujarat’s permit model”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the former had “no clue on what he has been suggesting”.

On Friday, Manjhi, who has always been in favour of a liberal excise policy, suggested that the only way to prevent deaths caused by spurious liquor is to “allow it through permit”. “People have been dying of drinking spurious and poisonous liquor which is being manufactured in haste because of the prohibition in place. Bihar should follow the Gujarat model in which there is a permit system to allow liquor to individuals,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, however, sought to dismiss the suggestion by his colleague in the state’s ruling alliance. “Let Manjhi come to me and talk to me about it. He has no clue on what he is suggesting. We are not going to follow any model, but will enforce prohibition fully,” the JD(U) leader said. He added that the liquor ban was a “unanimous and consensus choice” by all political parties of Bihar.

Manjhi has previously triggered controversy by saying, “Thodi thodi piya karo (drink in small quantities).” Manjhi had also pointed out that people from his community “would drink traditionally”.

Endorsing Manjhi’s suggestion, Bihar BJP spokesperson Santosh Pathak told The Indian Express: “The BJP has always been in favour of a pro-people change in the liquor policy. After all, over 4 lakh people belonging to the EBC (Economically Backward Classes) and Mahadalit category have been booked under the liquor law. Nitish Kumar is also aware of the prevailing situation, but has kept his mouth shut. Those selling spurious liquor must be dealt with harshly. The BJP strongly demands a change in the law for the welfare of the people and the state”.

Meanwhile, the Congress – which is part of the Mahagathbandhan coalition in Bihar – said there was no question of relaxing the liquor law. Differing with Manjhi, Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said: “Prohibition means complete unavailability of liquor. There is no question of revisiting the liquor law.”

As per provisions of Gujarat’s prohibition law, liquor is available in restricted quantity under “health permit” to the state’s residents. A person above 40 years and with a monthly income of Rs 25,000 is eligible to get liquor under this provision. Health permits are also issued to migrants who have been living in Gujarat, but hail from countries or states where drinking is permitted. Besides, there are other provisions like tourist permit, group permit for conferences and Tatkal permit for the state’s residents.

–With inputs from ENS, Ahmedabad