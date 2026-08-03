Manjalpur bypoll: BJP’s outsider gamble keeps Gujarat urban bastion intact

The BJP is holding onto its urban bastion of Manjalpur in Vadodara, pulling ahead with an early lead at the end of the sixth round of counting in the Assembly by-election on Monday.

As counting progresses through the 19 designated rounds, BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead of Congress’s Bhikha Rabari by 11,463 votes. The result of the Assembly Constituency was a test for the ruling party as it looks to seamlessly transition into a new chapter following the death of eight-time MLA Yogesh Patel.

While the unusually low turnout of 37.05% recorded on July 30 — down sharply from the 60.15% recorded in the 2022 Assembly polls — gave the Congress a flicker of hope for an upset, early trends indicate that the BJP’s organisational machinery has effectively absorbed the loss of its long-serving patriarch, whose personality anchored the seat for the BJP since its inception.

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A seat with a legacy

Carved out of the Raopura and Sayajigunj areas during the 2008 delimitation, Manjalpur has been an unbreached fortress for the BJP since its very first election in 2012. For nearly three decades across Raopura and Manjalpur, the seat was synonymous with Yogesh Patel or Yogesh Kaka, as he was fondly called. Patel had built his identity as an unyielding leader and a personal chemistry with voters across party lines.

Patel won Manjalpur in 2012, 2017, and again in 2022 with a crushing margin of 1,00,754 votes. His passing on June 2 at the age of 79 left a political vacuum and forced the BJP to look for a successor for the first time in the constituency’s history.

Demographically, Manjalpur comprises over 2.19 lakh eligible voters. While the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) form the largest single bloc, the political, cultural, and economic weight of the seat rests with upper-caste communities, led by Patidar voters alongside strong Brahmin, Vaniya (trader), and sizable Marathi pockets. Yogesh Patel’s cross-caste appeal as a Leuva Patidar routinely neutralised identity politics, leaving the Opposition with little manoeuvring room.

The candidates

To navigate the succession, the BJP pulled off a surprise by nominating Satish Patel, an “outsider” who does not even reside within the physical boundaries of the constituency and could not vote for his own nomination.

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A deep-rooted party worker and cooperative sector heavyweight, Satish Patel previously served as the President of the BJP’s Vadodara district youth wing and as district BJP President. He has held top roles in the Chhani Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Baroda Central Cooperative Bank, and Vadodara Sugar Cooperative.

In 2018, as chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Standing Committee, he achieved the rare feat of being the only member in an 11-person team to be reelected for a second consecutive term. His clean image and distance from local factional feuds made him the party leadership’s ideal choice to retain the key Leuva Patidar demographic. It is well known that during his tenure as Standing Committee Chairman, the VMC “strictly” made “necessary expenditures”, putting off proposals for “extravagant and surplus” infrastructure.

To mount a real contest, the Congress fielded veteran leader Bhikha Rabari, a former Gujarat minister, MLA, and corporator who currently serves as vice-president of the Gujarat Congress. Pitching himself as a clean-image administrator, Rabari built his campaign around urban civic failures, focusing on monsoon waterlogging, crumbling roads, and infrastructure neglect across Vadodara city.

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Victory close to 2027 polls

If Satish Patel maintains his lead through the remaining counting rounds, the win will offer critical strategic takeaways for the BJP as it prepares for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

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Winning Manjalpur without the formidable personality of “Kaka” on the ballot proves that the BJP’s strategy and grassroots mobilisation can hold up despite the loss of an iconic regional patriarch without eroding the urban bastion. Parachuting Satish Patel into the race was a deliberate move to bypass local factional warfare and lingering resentment from recent civic poll ticket selections in April.

A decisive win vindicates the central leadership’s decision to prioritise neutrality and administrative track records over accommodating local heavyweights. However, party insiders suggest that the ‘hostility’ of certain office bearers during the election campaign has been “taken into account” by the top party leaders.

The Congress has explicitly termed the bypoll as a “rehearsal” for 2027, focusing the campaign on civic governance, deteriorating road conditions and Monsoon flood woes, attempting to shift the election away from ideological identity toward administrative accountability.

However, despite a low turnout and an “outsider” candidate in Satish Patel, the early trends show that the BJP has cemented its lead. It shows that the BJP’s electoral dominance in urban Gujarat does not depend solely on candidate popularity but on its hyper-efficient “page committee (panna pramukh)” micro-management system. A decisive victory in Manjalpur, despite the low turnout, which has been attributed to “voter fatigue” and “anti-incumbency” by the Opposition, serves as proof that the party can execute smooth generational transitions and field fresh candidates as urban Gujarat remains a fortress heading toward 2027.