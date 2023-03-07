Manish Sisodia should not have been arrested, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) strongman Pinarayi Vijayan Monday (March 6) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to dispel the “widespread perception” that the arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) Manish Sisodia was “being targeted for political reasons”.

In an excise policy case, a Delhi court has sent Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, to judicial custody till March 20.

Stating that he was writing the letter to invite the prime minister’s attention to the voices of protest over Sisodia’s arrest, Vijayan said the AAP leader is an elected representative who has been appearing before the investigating agencies. “Unless the arrest (of Sisodia) was an imperative for preventing the impediment to the investigation, the desirable act would have been to avoid it,” he wrote.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has thanked Vijayan for writing the letter to Prime Minister Modi and “raising voice against illegal arrests of leaders across India”.

Thank you Hon’ble CM Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan ji for raising voice against illegal arrests of leaders across India. pic.twitter.com/RouZvmsjMB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 7, 2023

Vijayan’s letter comes two days after leaders of several Opposition parties, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wrote a joint letter to the prime minister alleging “blatant misuse of central agencies” by the BJP against Opposition party members. Interestingly, the Left parties, including the CPI(M), were not signatories to the letter.

Vijayan wrote, “I hope the guidance from the Prime Minister will go a long way in changing the present perception, which is reflected in the letters of important political leaders, including chief ministers.”

Refraining from commenting on the case’s merits, Vijayan said, “Let me submit that the arrest of Sisodia has lent further force to the argument about certain actions of the central investigating agencies. It is the golden principle of natural justice that justice should not only be done but seems to be done too.”

Vijayan said nothing incriminating, like a cash seizure, had taken place in the case of Sisodia. “While the law has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Sisodia is being targeted for political reasons need(s) to be dispelled. As we emphasise the principle of cooperative federalism, excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided,” he wrote.