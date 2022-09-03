HashtagPolitics | As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other: ‘JD(U)-mukt’, ‘money power’

With five out of the six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur jumping ship to the BJP on Friday, the erstwhile Bihar allies lost no opportunity to hit out at each other, crying betrayal and trickery.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, who has led the charge against JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ever since the JD(U) quit its alliance with the BJP and formed a government with the RJD, said Manipur and Arunachal were now “JDU Mukt”.

“It is nonsense to say that JD(U) MLAs were bribed to join BJP. The MLAs revolted against the decision of Nitish Kumar betraying Narendra Modi. Many more state units will revolt. Now Manipur & Arunachal are JDU Mukt,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

On Friday, Sushil Modi had said, “After Arunachal, Manipur is also JD(U)-free. Laluji (RJD leader Lalu Prasad) will make Bihar also JD(U)-free very soon.”

The comment came in the wake of Kumar meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this week and declaring that a common Opposition front would be formed to make the country “BJP-free”. Sushil Modi had then called the meeting the “latest comedy show of opposition unity”.

On Saturday, talking to reporters at the JD(U) office in Patna, where a two-day national executive meeting of the party is being held, Kumar attacked the BJP on the Manipur defections and used the incident to call for Opposition unity against the BJP.

He said the party’s Manipur MLAs had confirmed their presence for the meeting and that they had previously backed the JD(U)’s decision to quit the NDA.

“When we were in NDA, they (BJP) gave our MLAs nothing. Now they have been won over,” said Kumar. “Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate,” he said.

The JD(U) also accused the party of using “”dhan bal” (money power) to poach legislators from other parties. The party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan said, “Whatever tricks the BJP may play, it will not be able to stop JD(U) from becoming a national party by 2023.”

“The BJP should worry about itself. In the 2015 assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 42 rallies but the party could win only 53 seats in the 243-strong Bihar Vidhan Sabha. They should think of their fate in 2024 when the entire Opposition will stand united against them,” he added.

He also took a swipe at Sushil Modi’s “JD(U)-mukt” comment and said, “Let Sushil Modi sell daydreams to his central leadership. It may help him to come out of the political wilderness,” Lalan said.

JD(U) MLAs Khumukcham Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arun Kumar, and LM Khaute joined the BJP on Friday. The JD(U) is now left with a sole MLA, Mohammed Nasir, the legislator from Lilong seat. On August 25, the lone JD(U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, Teki Kaso, had joined the BJP in the presence of party national president J P Nadda.

(With inputs from PTI)