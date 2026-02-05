‘Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen has to bear responsibility for consequences of joining govt’: Kuki-Zo Council

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Manipur government, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong had publicly warned Kuki MLAs against joining a popular government without movement on their demand for a separate administration. Despite that, Kuki MLA Nemcha Kipgen took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday. Vualzong, who has been part of the political dialogue between the Centre and Kuki groups, speaks to The Indian Express about the fast-evolving political developments in the state and what they mean for the Kuki-Zo position.

* Your organisation publicly warned that Kuki MLAs should not join a popular government unless there was movement towards a separate administration. Nimcha Kipgen has now taken the oath as Deputy CM. How does the KZC view this decision?

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), along with the SoO groups and all Kuki-Zo MLAs, jointly resolved in Guwahati early in January not to participate in the formation of the Manipur government. Nemcha Kipgen has disregarded this collective resolution and proceeded independently. Her action is therefore a personal decision, and she alone must bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from it.

* Does her joining the government go against the political position the KZC has been articulating on behalf of the hill tribes, or do you see space for engagement with the state government alongside the demand for a political solution?

The Kuki-Zo people have faced unspeakable atrocities at the hands of the Meiteis. Our people have been killed, our homes and places of worship burnt, and over 40,000 of us have been forcibly driven out of the Imphal Valley, rendering us homeless. This has resulted in the physical and irreversible separation of the Kuki-Zo people from the Meiteis.

In this context, we have demanded a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory as a matter of survival, safety, and well-being. Having already raised a legitimate demand for separate administration, participating in the formation of the same Meitei-dominated government is both illogical and contradictory.

We no longer trust the Meitei government, nor do we expect anything from it under the present circumstances.

* You had indicated earlier that there could be consequences for Kuki representatives who aligned with a government without a political settlement. What does that mean now in practical terms?

There is still no solution to the ongoing conflict, and under these circumstances, the Meiteis remain enemy to our people. Joining hands with the Meitei is therefore akin to aligning with our enemy who are responsible for our suffering.

Elected MLAs are representatives of the people. If they choose not to align themselves with the will and sentiments of the people they represent, they must be prepared to face the wrath of the people.

* With a Kuki leader now inside the government, does the KZC’s strategy change in any way? Will you engage with her as a channel, or does this complicate your movement?

Several rounds of political dialogue have been held between our representatives — the KNO and UPF — and the Ministry of Home Affairs. We remain hopeful and look forward to these engagements.

We no longer have any trust in the Meitei-led government. Too much blood has been shed, and the divide has already grown too deep. The participation of a single individual within that government will not bring about any meaningful change.

* Does this weaken the push for a separate administration, or does it make your demand to the Centre more urgent?

It appears that the government is making efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur. With the expiration of the President’s Rule, the central government feels compelled to install a new government to avoid further political and administrative embarrassment. In doing so, it seems to be attempting a balancing act by including Meitei, Naga, and Kuki-Zo representatives in the Cabinet.

However, we firmly believe this approach will not work. The wounds are too deep, and the mistrust too entrenched. Merely installing a government will not resolve the crisis in Manipur. The Kuki-Zo people will not return to the Imphal Valley, just as the Meiteis will not move to the hills. The separation is now a lived reality.

We are not asking something out of the Constitution. The government must officially acknowledge this reality and grant the Kuki-Zo people what is rightfully ours. Only through such recognition and justice can a lasting solution and genuine peace be achieved in Manipur.