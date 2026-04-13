Why Manipur CM Khemchand’s task is cut out: Jiribam outreach to Bishnupur setback

Senior BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh took over as the Manipur Chief Minister on February 4 this year just after the revocation of the year-long President’s Rule in the strife-torn state.

The 63-year-old CM, a two-term MLA, has since been seen to have taken various initiatives to foster peace and build trust. The challenge of governing Manipur, fractured by nearly three years of ethnic conflict, remains an uphill task, though.

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Khemchand has already started reaching out to all communities, visiting regions with mixed ethnic groups in a bid to “spread the message of unity” and create a semblance of normalcy, sources in the BJP said, adding that there have been several attempts by “those who do not want peace to prevail to disturb the peace process and destabilise his government”.

Manipur has gradually started witnessing some political activities. While the BJP-led Centre is keeping a close watch on its developments on the security front, the party high command is enabling the state unit leadership to take control of the situation. The BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, who had been a frequent visitor to Maniput over the last one year, has not visited the state after the formation of the Khemchand-led party government.

BJP insiders, however, admit that Khemchand may currently not have the heft to fill the massive political vacuum created by the ethnic strife which has roiled the state for three years. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands displaced from their homes in the state in the conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos that erupted on May 3, 2023.

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“Khemchand is trying to woo all sections. But unfortunately, the narrative is strong in the hands of militants or non-state actors. Till the time the power is taken away from the core insurgent groups, the situation would remain fragile and another incident could undo the little the CM has achieved,” said a BJP leader.

While undertaking a “peace mission”, Khemchand is trying to “pluck some low hanging fruits”, but his dispensation may have to go a long way to put the state back on track following months-long “absence” of parties and a “popular government” from its political arena.

The real challenge for the BJP is going to be the state Assembly elections slated for early 2027. The principal Opposition Congress had won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general elections.

“Ideally, the kind of outreach the CM is making should yield some results. However, what Manipur is facing is a structural challenge. Whether the party has enough time to put things back on track, is the question,” the BJP leader said.

Bishnupur unrest

Last Tuesday, violence and protests broke out in Bishnupur district after a four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed in a rocket-propelled shell attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village situated along the sensitive boundary between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zo-dominated hills.

The attack led to an angry mob making a bid to storm a CRPF camp nearby and retaliatory fire by the forces in which three people were killed.

The killings of two children also set off intense protests in other parts of the state, including Imphal, with many people blocking roads and burning tyres. A mob also set ablaze three trucks, including two oil tankers.

While Tronglaobi has frequently witnessed similar violence since 2023, the current unrest marked the first major escalation in the conflict since the formation of the Khemchand government.

CM’s Jiribam visit

Violence erupted in Bishnupur three days after Khemchand led a delegation of eight MLAs and state BJP chief A Sharda on a three-day visit to Jiribam district as part of his objective to “strengthen the bond among different communities and restore peace in the state” and to “develop Jiribam into a model district”.

Significantly, the CM-led delegation travelled to Jiribam by road, via National Highway 37 which passes through several Kuki-inhabited areas. The movement along the state’s major highways has remained fraught since the onset of ethnic crisis due to various restrictions. This was Khemchand ‘s second visit to Jiribam since taking charge of his office – and the first undertaken by road.

“The CM made this visit to an area (Jiribam) where people of various ethnic identities live together. Such a visit was symbolic and was to send a message of unity. Obviously, those who do not want peace instigate trouble,” said a BJP source.

Khemchand’s Jiribam visit involved a series of events aimed at promoting dialogue among various communities and reviewing development initiatives.

While the Metei side blamed some Kuki outfits for the Bishnupur attack, Kukis have denied their involvement. “It was done by militia groups who want to thrive on conflicts,” said an MLA from the state.

The BJP government however seems unfazed by these incidents. On Friday, the CM, accompanied by Deputy CM Losii Dikho and other MLAs, again travelled by road, via the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, to the Naga-dominated Senapati district. BJP insiders pointed out that Khemchand’s predecessor N Biren Singh could earlier travel to this district only by helicopter due to “curbs” imposed by Kukis.

In the run-up to the 2027 polls, Khemchand’s trips to different regions, accompanied by MLAs belonging to various ethnic groups, are considered to be a part of his efforts to bring back normalcy to Manipur. During these visits, he has interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs), urging everyone to resume normal life.

Earlier this month, the CM visited Delhi where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla soon after his return to the state.

Despite the Bishnupur violence, the BJP camp has insisted that the Manipur situation is “slowly improving”. Striking a cautious note, a BJP leader said: “There are however miles to go for the Khemchand government, given that even the free movement of people across different regions within the state is still not happening.”