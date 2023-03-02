scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Surprise choice as CM earlier, Manik Saha cements his position with BJP win

BJP campaign was focused on second term for 'Modi-Manik Saha Sarkar'

Manik Saha won the Town Bardowali seat, beating veteran Ashish Saha, representing the Congress, by 1,257 votes, (Facebook: Dr Manik Saha)
Listen to this article
Surprise choice as CM earlier, Manik Saha cements his position with BJP win
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

When in mid-2022, the BJP central leadership was looking to replace Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister, reportedly apprehensive about his brash actions and poor law and order denting the party, it decided to go for a 180 degree makeover. To the chagrin of many old-timers — who all saw a chance for themselves — they picked dental surgeon Manik Saha from relative obscurity, and gave him the responsibility of steering the party into the Assembly polls.

Having won the prestigious Town Bardowali seat — an upscale locality on the outskirts of state capital Agartala — beating veteran Ashish Saha, representing the Congress, by 1,257 votes, while his party romped to a simple majority in the Assembly, he has emerged as the unquestioned claimant to the CM’s chair. It is a turnaround of dreams for the 69-year-old “gentleman politician”, a practising doctor who continues to lend his expertise during difficult dental surgeries.

Read |Congress disappoints in Northeast but Bengal, Tamil Nadu bypoll results bring cheer

The unassuming Biplab Deb loyalist had only joined the BJP in 2016 — a fact that remained a cause of heartburn among many BJP leaders in Tripura right up to this year’s Assembly elections.

His rise through the ranks, though, has been spectacular. From the head of the “prishta pramukhs”, who act as pivots in the BJP’s electoral machinery, in 2018, he became the president of the cash-rich Tripura Cricket Association in 2019, courtesy the BJP dispensation. When the BJP central leadership sought to rein in CM Deb by using the “one man one post” rule to replace him as the Tripura BJP president in January 2020, Saha was catapulted to the role, before being elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022 — the first BJP leader from the state in the Upper House of Parliament.

But that stint was destined to be a short one. By that time, Dr Saha had become the Man Friday of the BJP’s central leadership looking for a quick fix in the state. And so, when in May 2022 — just 10 months before the just concluded Assembly polls — the party sought to replace Deb as CM, the choice was obvious.

Observers say that in the short period he has been in power, Dr Saha has shown signs of shedding the reticence earlier associated with him. He has also come into his own vis-a-vis former CM Deb, long seen as his patron. While Saha was not directly named for CM post by the BJP, the campaign was mostly focused on him, seeking a second term of ‘Modi-Manik Saha sarkar’

Also Read
assembly election results, tripura assembly election results, nagaland assembly election results, meghalaya assembly election results
Election Results 2023 Analysis: BJP comfortably ahead in Tripura, TIPRA M...
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC
Bengal bypoll: Cong pulls ahead in TMC stronghold, could mark shift of Mu...
Congress disappoints in Northeast but Bengal, Tamil Nadu bypoll results b...
Congress win in prestige Kasba Peth battle boosts MVA, sets alarm bells ...

Now, having twice defeated three-time MLA Ashish Saha within 10 months, he may have finally shut the mouths of detractors and cemented his place as the unquestioned BJP leader in the northeastern state.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 18:41 IST
Next Story

Septuagenarian woman diagnosed with terminal cancer throws party as she hates funerals

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close