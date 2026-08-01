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The man who turned stones to gold: Tulu Mondal, latest TMC supporter in BJP crosshairs

Police claim to have seized Rs 28.50 in cash, Rs 22 crore worth of gold from an associate and kin of Tulu, who started out as a stone loader, grew close to inner circle of TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal

man who turned stones to gold, Tulu Mondal, TMC supporter in BJP crosshairs, Md Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal, Birbhum, Indian express news, current affairsBirbhum SP V R Bhundesh said Minar was Tulu’s “manager”. While Minar is under arrest, Tulu is absconding, with a non-bailable warrant against him on charges of organized crime and criminal conspiracy, among others.
Written by: Sweety Kumari
5 min readKolkataAug 1, 2026 07:01 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 07:01 AM IST

Once he was a daily wager. Now Md Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal has joined the list of names in West Bengal linked to cupboards full of riches – at last count, Rs 28.50 crore in cash, and 15 kg gold valued at Rs 22 crore, reportedly seized from the house of his nephew, Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver.

Birbhum SP V R Bhundesh said Minar was Tulu’s “manager”. While Minar is under arrest, Tulu is absconding, with a non-bailable warrant against him on charges of organized crime and criminal conspiracy, among others. “His house has been sealed,” Bhundesh told reporters earlier.

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Sweety
Sweety Kumari

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. Wit... Read More

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