Man who never missed his date with polls: Shyam Saran Negi mourned

Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passed away in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Saturday. He was 105. Negi died of natural causes at his home in Kalpa in Kinnary and will be cremated with full state honours, according to officials in Kinnaur.

Negi, who first voted in 1952, even cast his postal ballot vote for the November 12 Assembly elections two days ago.

Police personnel pay respects to Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi during his funeral, at Kalpa in Kinnaur district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI)

During India’s first general elections in 1951-’52, polling in Kinnaur was held several months before the rest of the country because of geographical reasons. The district being a high-altitude region, snowfall would have made the exercise difficult during the winter. Negi, then 34 years old, cast his vote at Kalpa and became the first voter in free India. Born on July 1, 1917, Negi claimed he voted in every parliamentary, Assembly and panchayat election.

Negi was mourned across party lines for being a true representative of Indian democracy. Among those who expressed his condolences was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was coming from Delhi when I came to know about the unfortunate death of Shyam Saran Negi. He even voted in these elections. He fulfilled his responsibility till the end. This is a message to all the youth and it is inspirational. I salute him and express my heartfelt condolences to the family,” Modi said ins his address at a public meeting in Solan.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences and pointed out that the centenarian had cast his vote for the 34th time, fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen.

The Congress hailed Negi as “Himachal ka Lal (Himachal’s favourite son)”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted in Hindi, “The best example of his unwavering devotion towards democracy is that he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2. My condolences to the departed soul.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “He saw Independent India take its first breath and till his last breath he believed in democracy. He will always remind us of our obligation towards the country.”

आज़ाद भारत के पहले मतदाता, श्याम सरन नेगी जी का निधन एक दुःखद समाचार है। उन्होंने देश को स्वतंत्र आसमान में पहली सांस लेते देखा था, और अपनी आख़िरी सांस तक लोकतंत्र की डोर को थामे रखा। नेगी जी हमें सदा देश के प्रति हमारे दायित्व की याद दिलाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/zYsjRaygyi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Negi gave a unique example of his duty towards democracy by voting in every election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also expressed condolence on Negi’s demise. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar visited Negi’s house on Saturday and paid floral tributes to Negi for his dedication to voting. “Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation,” the poll panel tweeted on Saturday.

State Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said, “Shyam Saran Negi, who was a state election icon, motivated generations of voters for exercising their right to franchise for strengthening the democratic setup. He was a noble human being.”

Negi was featured in several awareness campaigns during his lifetime. During the 2014 elections, Google made a video featuring Negi for its “Pledge to Vote” campaign.

Negi was a school teacher and spent his entire life in Kalpa. After almost 45 years, the ECI in 2007, traced Negi in his home district following which his feat became widely popular. Since then, the EC honoured him and a red carpet was laid out by the local administration whenever he voted.

Due to his age, Negi could not make it to the polling station this year and his vote was cast using a postal ballot three days ago. “Being here, nothing makes me happier … the best person should be given support,” he told the media in a slow voice.