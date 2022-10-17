Mamata pads up for Sourav, requests PM to allow him a shot at ICC top job

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday waded into the controversy surrounding Sourav Ganguly’s impending exit from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the former India cricketer and BCCI chief to contest for the position of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chairperson.

Banerjee wondered why Ganguly did not get renominated for a second term as BCCI president even as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, is set to continue in his position. The BCCI election on Tuesday has been reduced to a formality, with each position attracting just one nomination. Ganguly is set to be replaced by former Test cricketer Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and current Karnataka Cricket Association president. The other BCCI office-bearers — Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary) — will be elected unanimously.

The only big point of speculation is who the two BCCI representatives will be at the ICC. While Jay Shah is expected to be India’s representative at the ICC Board meetings, it remains to be seen if the BCCI throws its hat in the ring for the ICC chairmanship. It learnt that the BCCI may give the ICC chairmanship a miss and back a second term for New Zealand’s Greg Barclay.

Ganguly is a widely popular figure in West Bengal and his removal from the BCCI has led to a political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. The CPI(M) and the Congress have also questioned Ganguly’s impending exit from the cricket body. Non-BJP parties have alleged that the former cricketer had to pay the price for saying no to joining the BJP.

Last year, Ganguly’s name made the rounds in political circles as a probable BJP chief ministerial candidate if the party won the Assembly polls. At the time, the TMC also reportedly tried to get Ganguly to join it. Sources close to the former cricket captain said he felt tremendous pressure from both sides in the run-up to the polls and subsequently decided not to take the plunge into politics. On May 7, Ganguly hosted a dinner at his Kolkata home for Amit Shah. That triggered a fresh round of speculation.

Mamata Banerjee landed at Bagdogra airport on Monday on her way to north Bengal for a four-day tour. There, she told reporters, “Sourav Ganguly is not only the pride of Bengal but also of the entire nation. He has led the cricket team and the BCCI with the utmost dedication and responsibility. The Supreme Court had given a three-year extension to both Sourav Ganguly and Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, but for reasons not yet known, Jay Shah is still continuing as the BCCI secretary while Sourav Ganguly has been removed from his position. We don’t have any problem with Jay Shah continuing at the BCCI. He is not a BJP member. If he does good work, I will support him. But, if he doesn’t, we will question him. Our grievance is why Sourav Ganguly was let go from the BCCI. We want to know on whose order was it done? We believe that there’s been injustice done to Ganguly.”

The TMC chairperson went on to add, “The only compensation to the move should be that Sourav Ganguly be allowed to contest the ICC chairman’s elections. There’s precedence for that. Both Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar went on to lead the ICC after completion of their tenure at the BCCI. It is my humble request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Sourav to run for the ICC post. He is a national treasure and his removal from the BCCI president’s post is unjustifiable. Please consider this matter in light of the future of sports in our country. Sourav is Bengal’s ‘Dada’, he is Bengal’s brother and is not affiliated with any political party. My request to the Centre is that this matter should not be treated politically or vindictively.”

Advertisement

Banerjee, who is popularly referred to as “Didi”, said Ganguly was an “extremely popular figure not just in India, but across the whole world”. She added, “Every country that has played cricket knows about him and it is a matter of shock and shame that he was ousted from BCCI unceremoniously. I, once again, request the government to not act vindictively and take the decision on the basis of betterment of cricket and sports.”

The BJP lashed out at the CM over her comments. State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “One should not do politics over a personality like Sourav Ganguly. If Sourav Ganguly is so loved, why was Shah Rukh Khan chosen as brand ambassador of Bengal?”

Bhattacharya’s party colleague and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari echoed the remark. “If she is so shocked by the Sourav Ganguly decision, then first she should make him the brand ambassador of the state,” Adhikari said.

Advertisement

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty backed Ganguly, but criticised the CM. “Sourav Ganguly is our pride. He is a wonderful cricketer and a wonderful administrator as well. But, the chief minister taking his side is tarnishing Sourav’s image. The chief minister should not keep her hand on Sourav’s head because whenever she has kept hand on anyone’s head, he or she is finished.”

— With Sports Bureau inputs