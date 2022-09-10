No Mamata during Hasina visit, Trinamool & BJP bicker

Though West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to the Teesta water-sharing agreement with Bangladesh led to the scuttling of the deal back in 2011, she continued to share a cordial relationship with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and was part of bilateral events in the past.

This time around, the Centre’s decision to not invite her during Hasina’s recently concluded four-day visit has irked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and her party. A senior TMC leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, claimed that this incident and previous instances of Banerjee not being allowed to travel abroad illustrate that the Centre “does not want Mamata Banerjee to play a bigger role in national politics” and have “good ties with foreign countries”. The BJP responded by saying that CMs do not get invited to events held in the national Capital during official visits of foreign heads of state.

Banerjee on Thursday claimed that this was the first time West Bengal had been kept out of discussions with Bangladesh. Tearing into the Narendra Modi government, she said, “I share an excellent relationship with her (Hasina) but the Centre did not invite me to be a part of her visit. I don’t want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I don’t need to go out because travelling in Bengal is like covering the entire world. I read in newspaper reports that Sheikh Hasina wanted to meet me. For the first time, West Bengal has been kept out of discussions with Bangladesh.”

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi invited Banerjee to Bangladesh, where a ceremonial event was held to flag off a bus service between the two countries. Three years later, Modi, Hasina, and Banerjee shared the dais at the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University in Birbhum district’s Bolpur town. In 2019, on the sidelines of the historic pink ball Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Bangladesh PM held a brief one-on-one meeting with Banerjee.

Mamata-Sheikh Hasina links

Back in 2011, the two countries signed an agreement to share the surface water at Farakka Barrage (in Murshidabad district) near the border. Then PM Manmohan Singh was about to sign the deal on what was billed as a historic visit to Bangladesh that September. However, Banerjee, who was supposed to accompany Singh, objected at the last moment and pulled out of the visit. This left the deal dead in the water.

But this episode did not affect the CM’s relationship with Hasina. During the festive season every year, Banerjee sends gifts to the Bangladesh PM, including sweets and saris, while Hasina on her part has lifted the ban on hilsa export to India. This year, Bangladesh is estimated to export 2,450 metric tonnes of hilsa to India.

Given that West Bengal and Bangladesh share close cultural links, TMC functionaries said that by not inviting Banerjee to meet Hasina, the Centre had insulted her and the state government.

“The BJP insulted our chief minister by not calling her to meet Hasina. Historically, West Bengal and Bangladesh share a very cordial relationship. This goes beyond borders and people also are very close to each other. The Centre is trying to discredit Mamata Banerjee,” said the senior TMC leader.

He cited the previous instances when the CM could not embark on foreign trips, at least one of which was because the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not grant her permission. Last year, the MEA told Banerjee she could not travel to the Vatican for a conference as the event was not “commensurate in status for participation by the chief minister of a state”. In 2018, the CM took an apparent dig at the Centre after her proposed trip to Chicago was cancelled, blaming an “unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people”. She was scheduled to visit Chicago to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at the Parliament of World’s Religions.

Dismissing the TMC’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “This was an official visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister to India. In every official visit like this, no chief minister of a state is called to attend. There may be exceptions if such visits are taking place in a particular state. But when it is taking place in the national capital, chief ministers are not invited. Mamata is playing politics over the issue.”