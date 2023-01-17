Mamata Banerjee to visit Meghalaya tomorrow amid resignation jolts to TMC

With the Election Commission of India expected to announce dates for the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland polls this week, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will address a public meeting in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Banerjee, along with the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, will be visiting the state just for a day and will be addressing a rally in Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills.

Also in Political Pulse | Heat is on as poll season begins in NE, with VIP visits, alliance cracks, statehood talks

This visit comes less than a week after the party’s journey in the state took another turn with two of its MLAs from the Garo Hills, Marthon Sangma and Jimmy D Sangma, resigning and joining the National People’s Party. Both have been given NPP tickets and will be contesting from Tikrikilla and Mendipathar, respectively. Another TMC MLA, Himalaya M Shangpliang, resigned and joined the BJP.

With these resignations, the number of MLAs in the party, which became the primary opposition in Meghalaya in 2021, has gone down to 9.

The TMC had made a dramatic entry into Meghalaya’s political scene in November 2021 when 12 of 17 sitting Congress MLAs, led by former Chief Minister and six-time MLA Mukul Sangma, switched over to it, making a party which had no track record in the state the primary opposition in the state Assembly.

Must Read | Mamata kicks off Meghalaya poll campaign as TMC eyes NE expansion in bid to go national

Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, is the party’s tallest leader in the state and is an influential figure in the Garo Hills, which is also where his constituency Songsak is located.

The party had released its first list of candidates for 52 out of 60 Assembly seats earlier this month, and Sangma himself will be contesting from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla.

Advertisement

This elections, the TMC will be fighting against its image as a “Bengali party”, in a region where local tribals have had a tense relationship with the Bengali community.

This will be Banerjee’s second visit to the state. She had made a two-day visit last month during which she announced a financial assistance scheme for women called WE card and, according to the party, this has received over 3.14 lakh registrations so far.