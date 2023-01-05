Mamata Banerjee, TMC see BJP hand as central teams visit Bengal over PMAY graft claims

When central teams arrived in West Bengal on Thursday to look into allegations of irregularities in the allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress were quick in accusing the BJP of indulging in political vendetta.

There have been allegations of irregularities in the PMAY after it was found that applications by several people having multi-storey houses were approved in some districts. The Opposition, particularly the BJP, has been raising the issue and demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

On Thursday, two teams separately visited East Medinipur and Malda districts to look into these allegations. The team visiting East Midnapore district met the district magistrate and later went for a field visit. Central rural development department deputy secretary Shakti Kanti Singh and director Shailesh Kumar are leading the teams in Malda and East Medinipur, respectively.

CM Banerjee, who was in Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district, said the Centre was in a habit of sending such teams for political reasons. Speaking to reporters, the CM said, “In the PMAY, we have ordered an inquiry after receiving complaints and 17 lakh names have been removed from the beneficiaries’ list. In the last one month, we have built 11 lakh houses under the scheme. This was because the central funds arrived late. Even then the entire amount was not sanctioned. Of the 50 lakh registered names, 17 lakh were removed by us. The remaining houses too will be built in phases. And we will do that after conducting a detailed inquiry.”

The CM added, “BJP leaders have built two- and three-storey houses in their names. They have taken away all the money in the name of the Grameen Awas Yojana. We are conducting an inquiry against these people. If still there are any issues in the implementation of the scheme, we are ensuring accountability to monitor the funds. We acted on whatever complaints we received.”

Her party leaders too slammed the BJP for sending the teams over PMAY complaints. State minister and senior party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “We want to make it clear that the state government is executing the schemes with full transparency and integrity. All applications are duly verified before releasing funds. The government officials perform their work sincerely without any bias. The BJP is making baseless claims and trying to malign the image of the state.”

Raising the issue of non-payment of funds to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, the CM said, “We have not been getting the funds for the 100 days work scheme from the Centre. Don’t ever think that the Centre is showing us any sympathy by giving us the funds. It is our right. The Centre takes GST from the state. The State government doesn’t levy any State Tax. Even the compensation from GST, we are yet to receive that from the Centre.”

Accusing the Centre of discriminating between states in releasing funds, CM Banerjee said, “BJP leaders talk about fake job cards in the 100 days work scheme. They are the ones who execute the direct bank transfer (DBT). What about Uttar Pradesh, which has over 69 lakh fake job cards? They are discriminating just because their party is in power in one state and are in opposition here.”

On January 3, the Union Rural Development Ministry had sent a communication to the state government informing it about the impending visit of the central teams.

Earlier, after meeting the central team on Thursday, East Medinipur district magistrate Purnendu Kumar Maji told reporters, “We welcome the central team. They want to go for a field visit. We are sure that they would see the good work done by the district administration.”

Later, the central team visiting the district faced protest from local villagers in the Bhagawanpur area over “pending dues” from the Centre under MGNREGA the scheme.

As soon as the central team visited the office of the block development officer (BDO), the villagers gathered there to register their complaints. “We have not been getting the payment for 100 days work for last one year. Why is the Centre not releasing our dues?” a woman protester told the officers.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised CM Banerjee for allegedly trying to cover up the alleged corruption in the implementation of the PMAY. Senior party leader Rahul Sinha said, “If there was no corruption the central teams would not have come here. Her statements give a clear indication that she wants to shield those who are indulging in corrupt practices.”

Echoing similar words, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “TMC leaders at the helm of panchayats actually run the show on the ground. They are responsible for this corruption. What has TMC leadership done to stop it?”

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is unfortunate that the CM is trying to hide the fact that there has been a huge corruption in the implementation of the scheme.”