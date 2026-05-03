West Bengal, Tamil Nadu results may redraw Opposition equations, put Congress under scrutiny

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had dubbed the recently concluded Assembly elections in his state as a battle between “Team Delhi” and “Team Tamil Nadu”. In West Bengal, his counterpart Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly stressed she is up against “outsiders” and is fighting hard to protect Bengali identity and language.

Both Stalin and Banerjee, two of the Opposition’s biggest leaders from the South and the East — have drawn battlelines against the BJP, Centre and its apparatus, setting the tone for a high-stakes confrontation with the ruling party at the Centre in New Delhi.

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May 4, for this reason, is crucial for the two powerful regional satraps, one seeking a second straight term and another a fourth. Their electoral fate is closely linked, and deeply entwined, with the largely weakened INDIA bloc and anti-BJP camp. Their win or loss could trigger a churn within Opposition ranks, now led informally by the Congress, which remains the largest party in the bloc in Parliament. Monday is also crucial for the Congress as the outcome is expected to shape the broader Opposition narrative going forward in national politics.

Almost all exit polls have projected an advantage for the Congress in Kerala and a rout in Assam, two states where the Grand Old Party was the main challenger to the incumbent. Since 2014, the Congress has won just eight Assembly elections on its own and desperately needs a win under its belt. For the Opposition however, the focus is not Kerala or Assam, but West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where two CMs, perhaps the last remaining strong veteran regional leaders, have posed challenges to Centre, raising issues ranging from infringement on federalism to fiscal autonomy concerns that continue to define the Centre-state power struggle in contemporary politics, increasingly shaping electoral discourse nationwide.

Banerjee, Stalin, and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan have been at the forefront of non-Congress CMs who have confronted the BJP-led Centre over decisions that they believe affected states directly or indirectly. A defeat for all three will significantly deprive the Opposition of key voices in the national political arena. A victory, on the other hand, could have a bearing on Opposition space in national politics.

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With leaders such as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, RJD national president Tejashwi Yadav, and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal facing electoral setbacks in their states (and in some cases splits of their parties), Banerjee and Stalin remain key counterweights to the Congress within the INDIA bloc.

Since 2014, the BJP’s expansion has pushed into newer regions, including Assam, Tripura, Haryana and Odisha. Even the Congress, which has fought against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), would prefer Bengal remain beyond the BJP’s reach to preserve a crucial Opposition stronghold amid the ruling party’s expanding footprint across diverse political geographies. A BJP victory in Bengal, in short, would further shrink the Opposition space. The party is in power directly or in alliance across 17 states and Union Territories, including 16 CMs nationwide.

What a Mamata win may mean

A victory for Mamata Banerjee for a fourth straight term, however, could trigger leadership churn in the Opposition space. Banerjee has not been on good terms with Congress. The strain deepened after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s personal attacks during the Bengal campaign. His remarks did not sit well with TMC and several regional INDIA bloc leaders, including Tejashwi, JMM’s Hemant Soren (both allies of the Congress in their states), and Kejriwal, who backed Banerjee during campaigning. Akhilesh Yadav, whose party allied with the Congress in Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, extended support to the TMC on social media platforms, reflecting widening fault lines within the INDIA bloc ahead of crucial political realignments in the Opposition camp.

The ties between the Congress and the DMK, which were earlier smooth, have also come under strain. Tejashwi and Kejriwal campaigned alongside Stalin but the CM did not share stage with Gandhi. Though the BJP is not a major player in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Opposition will closely watch its performance in these states. Exit polls have varied sharply on outcomes in Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Some have predicted BJP victory in Bengal while others forecast a fourth term for Banerjee.

Stalin also faces a crucial test. What looked like an easy victory has been complicated by the entry of actor Vijay’s TVK. Overall, the stakes for the Opposition remain high, even though the contests against one another in Kerala and Bengal are part of a wider political battle that underscores the evolving nature of regional politics and its impact on the broader national Opposition equation in the years ahead.