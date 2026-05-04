Mamata Banerjee said she is candidate in all seats, results reflect dent in her image

On April 30, a day after the second and final phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress in a video message that the party would win 226 out of the 294 seats in the House.

Early trends, which show the BJP leading in 193 seats and the Trinamool ahead in 92, reflect a dent in Mamata Banerjee’s image in Bengal, an image she built over years of agitation and her strong anti-BJP stand after becoming the chief minister.

The firebrand leader is facing a seesaw fight in Bhabanipur against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, once her trusted lieutenant.

As early trends come in, the road leading to Banerjee’s home, 30B Harish Chatterjee Street, is desolate with only policemen standing at the barricades.

Trinamool Alleges Slow Counting

Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of slow counting and said the poll body is not releasing trends on all seats. Banerjee has alleged that the Election Commission is not sharing the data on 70-100 seats where the Trinamool, she claims, is leading.

“I would like to assure our party workers and counting agents that by the end of the day, we will emerge victorious. 14 to 18 rounds of counting will happen. You will surely emerge victorious. We are all with you. Don’t be afraid; fight like tigers,” she has said.

“With the help of central forces, they are harassing and torturing AITC workers. Our offices have been vandalised and forcefully captured. SIR was purposefully done to target seats where we were strong,” she said. “There are still around 70 to 100 seats where we are leading, but they are not sharing the data of those seats. A false narrative is being spread. Even the DICU has been changed yesterday. ECI is doing whatever they wish to with the help of central forces. The state police is dancing to the tunes of the central forces,” she said.