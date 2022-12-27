Mamata Banerjee faces Oppn heat ahead of Panchayat polls as PMAY ‘irregularities’ firestorm rages

With protests erupting in different parts of West Bengal against alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the poor, the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on the defensive, even as the BJP and other Opposition parties have latched on to it in a bid to corner the TMC and target its functionaries at the grassroots level in the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat polls.

Amid corruption allegations and the controversy related to renaming of the scheme, the BJP-led central government stopped the allocation of the PMAY fund to Bengal for more than six months. However, following repeated negotiations with the state government, the Centre last month agreed to allocate Rs 8,200 crore for the construction of 11,36,488 houses under the PMAY, stipulating certain strict conditions to be followed by the Bengal government in this regard.

While approving the release of the above fund, the Centre wrote a letter to the Mamata Banerjee government, stating that “West Bengal was not allocated targets from finalised Awaas+ lists under PMAY-G on account of grave concerns about implementation of the scheme as satisfactory Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on various complaints and findings of National Level Monitors (NLMs) regarding irregularities in the implementation of the programme including renaming of the scheme in the State had not been furnished.These issues had been repeatedly brought out to the notice of the State Government.”

The Centre’s letter dated November 24, 2022, noted, “As the name and logo are part of the core features of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs), the official name and logo of PMAY-G are regularly displayed in the Citizen & Public Information Board. The State Govt. has issued instructions to the District Magistrates for proper implementation of PMAY-G including display of the appropriate official name and logo of PMAY-G only on the houses constructed under the scheme.”

The letter stated that “The officers concerned have also been directed to follow the guidelines of PMAY-G including selection of eligible beneficiaries from PWL (Permanent Waitlist), display of PWL on buildings of the Gram Panchayat offices and taking necessary action for rectification on any deviation, etc.”

Explained Politics | Nine state stops on road to Lok Sabha 2024

Stressing on the need to ensure proper monitoring and supervision for the PMAY’s implementation, the Centre also noted that “The State Govt has issued instructions for at least 15% of the houses to be inspected again by Block and GP level officials and 2% houses by Senior officials from DM office. Zero tolerance against any allegation of bribery or corruption is followed in the State. Districts have to form special teams of senior officers including engineers to verify veracity of allegations relating to bribery/ corruption and take strict legal action if found guilty.”

The Centre’s letter to the Bengal government also said, “In line with the scheme’s focus, the State is required to earmark at least 60% of the targets for SCs and STs subject to their availability in the Awaas+ database. It is also requested to finalize the district/block/GP wise and category wise targets in your State as per the User Manual on Awaas+ issued by the Ministry vide letter dated 15th July, 2021,” adding that “As the scheme has to be completed by March 2024, it is also requested that the houses are to be sanctioned to the beneficiaries within one month from the date of this letter, and first instalment is to be credited into beneficiaries’ account immediately thereafter.”

Advertisement

The Centre’s letter further said, “The Framework For Implementation (FFI) of PMAY-G would be followed by the State Government scrupulously. Timely sanction of houses and release of installment will be ensured. If State is unable to sanction the houses to eligible households within the given timeline and release the first installment of assistance immediately, the Ministry may consider withdrawing the targets.”

Following the Centre’s letter, the TMC government started inspection of the proposed list of PMAY beneficiaries, sending its officials to villagers in all the districts across the state, which opened the Pandora’s box of allegations.

In many districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Maldah, protests erupted during these surveys with sections of deprived people protesting the proposed list of PMAY beneficiaries, prepared by the panchayats and cleared by local administration earlier. They charged that the list had many “ineligible” beneficiaries whose names were included because of their affiliation to the TMC.

Advertisement

In several districts, local villagers held road blockades against irregularities in preparation of the PMAY list. At many places, villagers also staged protests in front of the Panchayat offices on this matter.

Last Sunday, in Murshidabad, seventeen members of a TMC-controlled Panchayat body resigned, fearing public backlash over the snowballing row. The Opposition has, however, dismissed their move as an “eye-wash”.

Attacking the TMC for “looting money in every government scheme”, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged, “Trinamool leaders have looted the funds allocated by the Centre. People won’t let them get away. Panchayat leaders are now forced to resign for fear of being beaten up by people.”

Ghosh also said, “The names of those who are living in truly miserable condition have been excluded (from PMAY list). Either you have to be with TMC, or you have to pay 20-25 thousand rupees. The names of those who did not pay were removed. 450 names were removed in one village in my area. We have sent that list to Delhi. The investigation has begun.”

CPI(M) leader Susanta Ghosh alleged, “The TMC leaders are engaged in rampant corruption at every level, from village to municipal to assembly and parliamentary levels. They have to pay money to get party tickets for their polls. So, after winning their positions, they go on to indulge in corruption in a bigger way.”

Advertisement

Rejecting these allegations, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, “Our government has zero tolerance against corruption. If anybody’s name is unfairly included in the PMAY list, his name will be deleted after survey. But it should be noted that many applied for PMAY four or five years ago. Meanwhile, he or she may have earned money and made their own houses. That could not be called irregularities or corruption either.”