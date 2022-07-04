The Malwa contingent: In Mann’s Cabinet rejig, attempt to recoup after Sangrur loss

In the Punjab government’s Cabinet expansion on Monday – when five new ministers were inducted into Bhagwant Mann’s team – are evident signs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trying to claw back after its embarrassing loss in the recent Sangrur Lok Sabha bye-election.

The five who took oath are Aman Arora, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Fauja Singh Sarari, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann. All the new ministers, except Nijjar, are from Malwa, a region that’s an AAP stronghold from where the party bagged 66 out of 69 seats in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Earlier, the Cabinet had six ministers from Malwa, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who had resigned the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat to contest from the Dhuri Assembly seat. However, that count went down after Dr Vijay Singla, another minister from Malwa, was sacked on charges of corruption. With the four new inductees, nine of the 15 ministers in Punjab are from Malwa.

At least four of these nine ministers – the CM, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and the newest minister, Aman Arora – are from the region that comprises the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, where the party lost a key prestige battle late last month as the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann trounced AAP candidate Gurmail Singh by 5,822 votes.

In the state elections held in February, while the AAP swept Malwa region, it won 10 out of 25 seats in Doaba and 16 of 23 seats in Majha.

The only minister representing the Doaba region in the Cabinet is Bram Shankar Jimpa. From Majha, the Cabinet has five ministers – besides Nijjar who was inducted on Monday, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Harbhajan Singh ETO are from the region.

While Mann’s ministry has eight Jat Sikhs, four members from the Scheduled Caste communities, and two women, Muslims have no representation in the Cabinet.

Aman Arora, a two-term MLA, is the only veteran from among the new inductees while others such as Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Budh Ram and Baljinder Kaur have been kept out of the Cabinet. Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap was conspicuous by his absence at the oath-taking ceremony.

The Cabinet expansion has also ignored some of those who had pulled off major upsets in the state elections. They include Ajit Pal Singh Kohli who defeated former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian who trounced SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy who defeated SAD president and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal and Jiwan Jyot Kaur who defeated former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.