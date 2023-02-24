No elections to CWC; Congress authorises Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members

The Congress leadership on Friday decided against holding elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s Steering Committee which was not attended by the members of the Gandhi family.

After a three-hour meeting of the Steering Committee, Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said the committee unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate the CWC members.

The decision of former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to skip the meeting surprised many. The trio will, however, attend the AICC plenary session on Saturday and Sunday.

Elections to the CWC were last held in August 1997 under Sitaram Kesri.