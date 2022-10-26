Amid high praise for Sonia as ‘guiding light’, Kharge takes over as new Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday formally took over as the new president of the Congress party—the first non-Gandhi to assume the party’s top post in two-and-a-half decades. He immediately vowed to fight the BJP and break its “system of lies, hoax and hatred”, and to implement the “Udaipur resolve”. Handing over charge to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi said she was confident that he will inspire the party and strengthen it under his stewardship.

The Congress, on its part, lavished praise on Sonia, calling her an “icon of sacrifice”. It passed a “statement of gratitude”, saying the “party and crores of its workers are grateful for her leadership, and that they look forward to her continued affection and guidance”. Sonia said she is “relieved” handing over the responsibility to Kharge.

As soon as Kharge took over as the new president, AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K.C. Venugopal announced that all Congress Working Committee members, AICC general secretaries and n-charges of states, have tendered their resignations, ostensibly to enable the new chief to choose his own team.

After the function, in which Kharge was handed the certificate of Congress President by Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the election authority, top leaders, including Sonia and Rahul, accompanied Kharge to the president’s office at the AICC headquarters.

At the event, attended by the entire Congress top brass, the party praised Sonia sky high, saying she had set an unique example of “human dignity, simplicity, discharge of duty and discipline”, and “instilled confidence in the ordinary Congress worker to walk on the same bright path in a difficult time”.

“We may miss you as Congress President, but we will never miss you as a guiding light for the party’s future endeavours,” said Venugopal.

She thanked the party and said, “I’m very happy today. To tell the truth, I’m feeling relieved. The President you have chosen is an experienced leader who is connected to the ground. He has reached this position through dedication and hard work… I’m confident he will inspire the party… and the party will be strengthened under his leadership.”

“I’m feeling relieved because of the love and respect you have given me for so long…it is a matter of pride for me, and, this feeling will be there in me till my last breath. But that respect was also a big responsibility for me. I tried to fulfill it to the best of my ability… Today I’m freed of this responsibility,” she said.

She said change is a rule of nature and has happened and will continue to happen in every sphere of life. She pointed out that there are many challenges before the party, the biggest of which is how to tackle the crisis in democratic values the country is currently facing. Speaking after Sonia, Kharge said it was an “emotional moment” for him that the son of a labourer, who began his political life as an ordinary worker, has been elected Congress president.

Kharge admitted the party is passing through a difficult period. There are attempts to change the democratic system.

“Who would have thought that the country will face a political era when lies will hold sway and those sitting in power and ruling the country will try to weaken democracy. But I know that we will break the system of lies, hatred and hoax… ,” he said. Kharge said there are crores of people who are not formally associated with the party, but want to save democracy.

“As Congress president, I want to tell them… come… let’s walk together,” he said.

Kharge said the Congress has been part of people’s lives for 137 years, but voters are upset with the party despite its good work and the sacrifices of its leaders. Rahul Gandhi, he said, has understood this and has embarked on a yatra, meeting people and engaging in a dialogue with them. Kharge said he will implement all the decisions taken at the Udaipur conclave, including 50 per cent representation for those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

Attacking the government, he said, “What kind of New India is this, where youth are not getting jobs, farmers are being crushed under jeeps, atrocities against women are on the rise, people are reeling under price rise, but the government is sitting with its eyes closed and helping a few crony capitalist friends.”

“In this New India, hunger is rising, cost of education is rising, pollution is rising. The government is sleeping, but ED and CBI are working 24×7 to suppress news. In this New India, Dalits, minorities and exploited people are being insulted, and opportunities taken away from them… (Nathuram) Godse is called a patriot and (Mahatma) Gandhi is called a traitor. There are efforts to change Babasaheb’s Constitution and replace it with Sangh’s constitution,” Kharge alleged.

To make this New India, they want a Congress-mukt Bharat. But Congress won’t allow this to happen, he said.