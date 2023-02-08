In fiery speech, Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Centre, brings up Adani, BBC documentary

In an emotional and charged-up speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Centre, questioning the rise in wealth of the Adani Group “in the past two-and-a-half years”, the ban on the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots and the development indices in Gujarat, which he said were one of the lowest in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House at the time.

The Congress president’s hour-long speech, in response to the President’s speech in Rajya Sabha, sparked protests and counter-protests among the treasury benches and Opposition members and even saw Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervening on numerous occasions, asking Kharge to “authenticate” his accusations with documentation.

Kharge’s allegations against the Adani Group and his claims of purported proximity between Prime Minister Modi and Gautam Adani led to a furore in the House, and prompted Dhankhar to say that the Rajya Sabha was a platform to be only used to say “that which is in national interest”.

Bristling at the insinuation of being called anti-nationalist, Kharge said that there was nobody more nationalistic than him and that he was a “Bhoomi-putra” and “mool-Bhartiya”. “If I speak the truth then I am anti-national. I am not anti-national. I am more patriotic than any of you. I am Bhoomi-putra. I am mool-Bharati,” said an angry Kharge.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called for the chairman to expunge his own remarks, amid angry objections from other Opposition members.

Speaking of the Hindenburg report and the Adani Group, Kharge said, “The Prime Minister had said – na khaunga, na khaane doonga – but every day, a handful of industrialists in the country get richer. A close friend of Modiji’s in the past two-and-a-half years has seen an increase of wealth by 14 times. In 2014, he was worth Rs 50,000 crore. Today he is worth Rs 1 lakh crore. How did such a fast rise in wealth happen? Was it by magic?” said Kharge.

Chairman Dhankhar called for Kharge to “authenticate” his claims. “I can’t allow anyone to use this platform for a free fall of information without authenticating and providing documentation,” said Dhankar.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that Kharge’s claims could not be substantiated, have no basis and had no relation to the Modi-run government but were for “the share market to see”.

BJP leader Sushil Modi raised a point of order under Rule 238(A) under which allegations defamatory in nature could not be made against a member, while BJP president J P Nadda demanded that Kharge provide authentication for his remarks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also objected to the allegations saying that Kharge’s statements were “infused with insinuations against the Prime Minister – that is what we are objecting to”.

Continuing his attack, Kharge said that despite the revelations in the Hindenburg report, the government was not willing to accept the report’s findings.

“Just because any report comes from anywhere in the world, can we do anything based on such reports?… You’re giving the right to anyone (in the world) to scrutinise our (India’s) institutions,” said Dhankhar.

Goyal, meanwhile, accused the “head of your party” of an increase in properties by 16 times since 2014.

Kharge also hit out at the government’s stance on PSUs, with the public sector having advanced loans of Rs 82,000 crore to the Adani group, he said. “You should instead focus on strengthening the PSUs. Whether it’s the defence or BSNL or airlines, these public sector entities are job providers. Even in the public sector that is left – there are 30 lakh vacancies out of which 15 lakh are through reservation for SC/ST. Ten per cent are for economically weaker sections. You claim you work for the poor but do not strengthen the PSUs through which they receive employment. Instead, the Adani Group that was given this Rs 82,000 crore loan only employs 30,000 people,” he said.

Kharge further stepped up his attack against the ruling party saying that he could not understand why the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots had been banned. “You have banned the BBC documentary. And yet there are universities that have screened it. There have been reports of harassment and lathi-charges. Why should the documentary affect you? You can give your reply (to the documentary). You are a strong party with a large majority. This has become like Pathaan, like the Shah Rukh Khan movie – the more you ban, the more people see,” he said.

Kharge had begun his speech on Wednesday by congratulating President Droupadi Murmu on her speech. Kharge, however, said, “President and Governor speeches often reflect what the government itself says. As a woman President’s speech, I had hoped that she would give a strong message to and on behalf of the most underprivileged in the country. But I was sorely disappointed. These speeches often tell us about the policies that the government is planning or the steps that are going to be implemented – like a vision document. But the President’s speech was simply about what the government has done so far – its achievements,” said Kharge.

Kharge contended that he had with him facts and figures on government action prior to 1947, between 1947-2014 and since 2014. “Whether it is literacy, female literacy, infant mortality rate, welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes – I have all the data with me,” he said. “In her speech, the President also alluded to (the work of) other governments. Why don’t you focus on what you have done and are doing, instead of always focusing on governments that have come before you? Why do you have so much jealousy? Of course, tell us about your own achievements. But to say nobody has done anything before you – if you don’t have a foundation, how will your building stand? The foundation which has already been laid cannot be seen, it is only the overground building which can be seen through inaugurations,’’ the Congress president said, addressing the treasury benches.

On a lighter note, Kharge said that even when Parliament was in session, Prime Minister Modi was always in “election mode”.

“Even yesterday, the Prime Minister visited my constituency Gulbarga. He held not one but two meetings there. In the entire country could you find only this constituency to visit? You are after me,” said Kharge, comments that were received with laughter from the treasury benches as well as Prime Minister Modi himself.

Rebutting digs made by the ruling party about the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra was not against anyone. Walking for 3,600 km and listening to what people were saying, their point of view – that was the idea behind it. But within Parliament, there is always a talk of hate. Even in the way senior members and even ministers have spoken about it.”

“They (the BJP) always talk about Hindu-Muslim – is that the only issue? What about the Christians? What about Scheduled Caste? Even today when a Scheduled Caste person tries going to a temple, you beat him up. We consider SC to be Hindus. Do you not consider SC to be Hindus? Why isn’t he allowed to enter a temple? Why isn’t he allowed to drink water (from a common source)? Why isn’t he educated,” he asked.

“You go to a Dalit’s house and eat and get pictures taken. And then boast with such pride that you have eaten in his house. Why? Is he not the same religion? Other people will not understand the deep hurt I feel about this. You try and intimidate us within the House, why don’t you intimidate these people (who perpetuate violence) outside as well. One word from you will silence them. If you say something instead of being a ‘Moni-baba’ then they will sit down,” an emotional Kharge said to objections from the treasury benches.