Maintain discipline, Congress works from heart, not out of pressure: Randhawa

Starting off with a clean slate, the new Rajasthan in charge and former deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Wednesday set the tone for the party’s functioning in Rajasthan, even as a Minister of State held the Ashok Gehlot government squarely responsible for paper leaks.

Addressing a convention of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates, ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of boards, mayors, etc. in Jaipur, the emphasis of Randhawa’s address was on maintaining discipline with messages for both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who have been at loggerheads since the formation of the present government in 2018.

Randhawa said the party workers have to work towards strengthening the party “while maintaining discipline”. He said he will call out what’s wrong, or what’s right, when needed, “as the Congress party works from heart, not out of pressure”, in a message seen as aimed at the Pilot camp.

With memories of September rebellion by loyalists of CM Gehlot still fresh, he said: “The party high command’s decision is above all, and as party’s disciplined workers, it is the duty of all Congress workers to respect its decision.”

Said to have been in the running for the post of Punjab CM, Randhawa was eventually made the deputy CM. In an indirect reference in his address, Randhawa, addressing around 950 party leaders at the convention, said that he never questioned the posts he was given by the party. In Rajasthan, Pilot was dissatisfied with the post of the deputy CM and rebelled against the Gehlot government in 2020.

Later, talking to journalists, Randhawa said: “Even a home cannot be run without discipline. And this is a big party. Discipline will be maintained in Rajasthan.”

The faction-ridden state unit is currently in a state of truce brokered by the party high command in late November ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December. With yatra having left Rajasthan, there is apprehension that the truce may get over anytime now as the party has opted for status quo at the cost of Pilot camp.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, too, spoke strongly against factionalism in the party, saying “ye tera gut, ye mera gut (my faction, your faction) won’t cut it anymore.” Post convention, Randhawa met party leaders in groups and will continue this on Wednesday too.

At the convention, four resolutions were passed unanimously apart from 16 suggestions for the government. The suggestions included lowering the price of LPG cylinders, more employment opportunities for youth, strict action against paper leak accused, and no new tax in the budget.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Rajendra Singh Gudha said “we are unable (to hold examinations securely), we are failing”.

On Saturday, the 2nd-grade teachers’ recruitment paper was cancelled following a leak. Gudha said “it is a failure of the government”, and held the Gehlot government “responsible” for it.