Mahua Moitra: I will not tiptoe around religion just because everyone is scared to take on the BJP’s narrative of a homogenous faith

Is this controversy the toughest challenge you have faced?

No way. This is a storm in a teacup. The media has played into the saffron army’s plan of making a huge hullabaloo over what was essentially a simple statement of fact. These things don’t bother me. I spoke the truth and I stand by it. In fact, it has been a great opportunity to tell my fellow citizens that it is high time we stopped getting bullied and take a stand.

What’s your reaction to those who say your comments have hurt religious feelings?

My statement was one of fact and experience of how Ma Kali is venerated by her devotees and what she represents to me. I don’t see any controversy in this whatsoever.

The controversy is the false sentiment of the BJP and its trolls whose agenda is to divide the citizens of this country using religion as a tool. They want to impose their programme of a monolithic idea of Hinduism on every Hindu and will decide who is a Hindu and who isn’t, and how our gods and goddesses are to be worshipped.

My stand is very clear — I am a Shakti worshipper and a devotee of Ma Kali and I will stand by my statement that to me, she is accepting of meat and alcohol. Manghso Bhog and Karonbari is something that is intrinsic to her worship.

I will not tiptoe around religion just because everyone is scared to take on the BJP’s narrative of a homogenous faith. I am a proud Bengali, a proud Indian and I will defend this till I die.

Everyone tells me, ‘Best to avoid speaking of religion in these times, Mahua’. No! This is exactly why the BJP has been able to foist their version of Hinduism on us — because we have avoided the issue. No more. Hinduism is not their territory and I will not cede an inch.

You are being trolled on social media.

I couldn’t care less. The very word “troll” stems from Norse folklore and was used to describe antisocial, quarrelsome and slow-witted creatures which make life difficult for travelers. Need we say more?

Your party distanced itself from you after the statement. Do you feel betrayed?

I am a foot soldier and ardent supporter and admirer of my leader Mamata Banerjee and the party she leads. This is what motivates me and keeps me happy.

FIRs are being filed in various police stations against you. What will be your next course of action?

If the BJP is filing FIRs, I challenge the complainants and the BJP to also file affidavits that Ma Kali is not worshipped by offering Karon or Mangshor Bhog. Almost every police station in Bengal where they are purportedly filing FIRs has its own Kali Puja where Maa is worshipped in exactly this way.

The MP government operates two official licensed counters in the Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain, one for Indian and the other for foreign liquor, for devotees to buy and offer to Ma Kali This is only 200 km from Bhopal, where apparently my FIR was filed. Another FIR is in Hailakandi in Assam. I challenge the Assam government to put on affidavit that Ma is not worshipped with meat and alcohol in Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

I have had enough of this nonsense from the BJP where truth, logic and reason have been replaced by sheer absurdity. I will stand up to their hypocrisy and defend my faith.