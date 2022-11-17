I Hereby Declare: Mahesh Chhotubhai Vasava’s wealth and assets

Mahesh Chhotubhai Vasava is the founder of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and incumbent MLA from the Dediapada seat. The 55-year-old is contesting from the ST-reserved Jhagadia seat.

Movable assets: Rs 30.99 lakh

(including Rs 4.57 lakh in his wife’s name)

Immovable assets: Rs 3.06 crore

(including Rs 2.05 crore in his wife’s name)

Liabilities: Rs 89.42 lakh

Vehicles: Innova, Fortuner, three JCB machines, and one tractor

Criminal cases: 25 cases, out of which 15 lodged at Jhagadia police station between 1993 and 2009; eight at Valiya station between 1989 and 2008; and two at Dediapada in 2006 and 2021