Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

I Hereby Declare: Mahesh Chhotubhai Vasava’s wealth and assets

The 55-year-old is contesting from the ST-reserved Jhagadia seat.

Bharatiya Tribal Party leader Chhotubhai Vasava (left) and son Mahesh (right) with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Chanderiya village in south Gujarat's Bharuch district. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Mahesh Chhotubhai Vasava is the founder of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and incumbent MLA from the Dediapada seat. The 55-year-old is contesting from the ST-reserved Jhagadia seat.

Movable assets: Rs 30.99 lakh
(including Rs 4.57 lakh in his wife’s name)

Immovable assets: Rs 3.06 crore
(including Rs 2.05 crore in his wife’s name)

Liabilities: Rs 89.42 lakh

Vehicles: Innova, Fortuner, three JCB machines, and one tractor

Criminal cases: 25 cases, out of which 15 lodged at Jhagadia police station between 1993 and 2009; eight at Valiya station between 1989 and 2008; and two at Dediapada in 2006 and 2021

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:51:15 pm
