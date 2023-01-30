Politics: Mahatma Gandhi hailed across party lines; PM Modi cites his sacrifices, Rahul his fight for truth

Starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political leaders from across party lines, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse at the Birla House in New Delhi.

Recalling Gandhi’s “profound thoughts”, PM Modi took to Twitter to say: “I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.”

I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the leader as one “who inspired us to make the country self-reliant by following the path of indigeneity and self-independence”.

स्वदेशी और स्वावलंबन के मार्ग पर चलकर देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। आजादी के अमृतकाल में पूज्य बापू के स्वच्छता, स्वदेशी और स्वभाषा के विचारों को अपनाकर उन पर चलाना ही गाँधी जी को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। pic.twitter.com/ZBYH3cUg0S — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2023

Calling out the “ideology of hatred” as the reason behind Gandhi’s death, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter: “Only Bapu’s principles of truth, non-violence, and love can defeat it [hatred]. Tribute to the Father of the Nation on Sacrifice Day.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is set to culminate his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu today, also paid his tributes, saying “Bapu taught the whole country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for the truth”.

बापू ने पूरे देश को प्रेम, सर्वधर्म समभाव के साथ जीना और सत्य के लिए लड़ना सिखाया। राष्ट्रपिता, महात्मा गांधी के शहीद दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023

Dr. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, remembered the “noble values” of Gandhi as bearing “tremendous power to tackle contemporary challenges”.

Pay my reverential homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji on Martyrs Day. His timeless message and noble values are a tremendous power to tackle contemporary challenges. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 30, 2023

The former President and Vice President of India also paid their trributes to the leader of the country’s freedom struggle over the social media platform. Former President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “My humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. The Nation will forever be indebted to Gandhiji.”

My humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. The Nation will forever be indebted to Gandhiji.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jWtOOJGlcw — Ram Nath Kovind (@ramnathkovind) January 30, 2023

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the citizens to “fulfil his [Gandhi’s] dream of a harmonious, egalitarian nation free of socio-economic inequalities.”

My humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. The Nation will forever be indebted to Gandhiji.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jWtOOJGlcw — Ram Nath Kovind (@ramnathkovind) January 30, 2023

Recently, the Union Home Ministry had rolled out a detailed set of instructions to be followed by citizens across the country on the occasion of Martyr’s Day. “Silence should be observed and work and movement stopped for two minutes throughout the country at 11.00 A.M. on 30th January,” the MHA said.

The notice also asked the governments of states and Union Territories to “issue instructions to all educational institutions and Public Sector Enterprises under their control for observance of the Martyrs’ Day, accordingly”.

Seventy-five years ago on this day (January 30), as Mahatma Gandhi was walking towards the prayer mandap at Birla House in Delhi, 35-year-old Nathuram Godse came before him and pulled out a pistol from his pocket. He fired three shots from point-blank range that hit Gandhi in the chest, stomach, and groin. Within 15 minutes, the Father of the Nation was dead.