To galvanise itself before Maharashtra Winter Session, MVA rally today in Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has convened a rally from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ostensibly to protest the “insult” meted out by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and some BJP leaders to Marathi icon Chhatrapati Shivaji, the rally is an attempt to project a united opposition front in Maharashtra, especially ahead of the Winter Session of the state Assembly, which commences on December 19 in Nagpur. The Opposition parties want to reassert themselves in time for the political one-upmanship that is expected once the Assembly is in session.

At the end of a preparatory meeting held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s residence, Devgiri, in Mumbai on Thursday, all three MVA components — the Congress, the NCP, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) — emerged united, speaking in one voice, declaring that they will try to reach out to all like-minded parties to come forward and participate in the rally. The CPI, the Peasant and Workers Party of India, and the Samajwadi Party, have already agreed to participate in the event.

The rally will try to showcase the state Opposition’s strength to the ruling coalition of the BJP and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Besides the Shivaji issue, the rally is also expected to foreground the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute that led to violence on both sides, as well as key social issues such as inflation and unemployment.

The MVA constituents have directed their elected members to bring workers in large numbers to the rally. Ajit Pawar said, “We’re organising the rally to keep Maharashtra’s asmita (honour) intact. How can we tolerate repeated insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Also, why should Maharashtra buckle before anybody on the border dispute (with Karnataka)?”

He went on to explain that the rally is not meant to enhance their individual political fortunes, but to raise issues crucial to Maharashtra, which is why they would like to appeal to everybody to participate, cutting across party lines. According to him, the focus of their rally is on issues — respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji and the border dispute with Karnataka — that should appeal to all residents of the state because even the ruling BJP’s official stand on these is no different from the MVA’s.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has already said, “Maharashtra won’t compromise its stated position on the border row. We’ll not allow even a single village to go to Karnataka. Rather, we’ll lay claim on 865 villages on the Karnataka side, including Karwad, Belgavi and Nipani.”

The border dispute has been in existence for the past seven decades. So, any attempt by the MVA to corner the BJP on it is likely to boomerang. Both the Congress and the NCP, which have ruled in Maharashtra and Karnataka for long, realise it’s a complex issue and cannot be resolved outside a legal framework, especially when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray has sarcastically commented on how Union Home Minister Amit Shah has allotted a mere 15 minutes to discuss the dispute with the CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka, which, he claimed, was nothing but a political tactic to score points.

The border dispute did not feature prominently on the MVA’s agenda while it was at the helm in the past two-and-a-half years. The Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray also did not push the border issue while it was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for two decades.

On the Shivaji controversy, though, the BJP finds itself on the backfoot, as the governor dismissing Shivaji as an old icon is not acceptable to many in the right wing. A revered figure in every household in Maharashtra, Shivaji can turn into an emotive plank at any moment. The state BJP has left it to its central leadership to change course without challenging the opposition’s demand for the governor’s ouster.

Beyond controversial topics, there are challenges confronting the common man. If the opposition can make inroads among the public on issues of unemployment, health, agriculture crisis, education and poor rural-urban infrastructure, it will set alarm bells ringing in the ruling BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena camp.

According to state NCP chief Jayant Patil, “BJP leaders are deliberately badmouthing our icons. It’s not just an unmindful slip of the tongue. There is a pattern behind it. BJP wants to wipe out the image of regional icons so that it can replace these with its hidden, right-wing agenda. They will prop up RSS leaders as new heroes, icons.”

The charge was refuted by the BJP as “irrational” and “mischievous”. Fadnavis said, “Shivaji Maharaj lives in our hearts and minds. He is revered and worshipped. Why drag Shivaji Maharaj into petty politics? We don’t justify any adverse remarks against Shivaji Maharaj.”

But latching on to the loose comments, the MVA has set the ball rolling. What will be interesting to observe is the extent to which the rally can draw public support for the social issues it plans to highlight.