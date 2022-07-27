scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on way to Delhi to discuss matter with BJP central leadership; BJP insiders say party’s focus on regional equations

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
Updated: July 27, 2022 4:46:53 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held the sixth Cabinet meeting since they took the oath of office on June 30. (Express photo/File)

Almost a month since Maharashtra got a new government, the process to finalise the expansion of the council of ministers seems to have entered its final stretch.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held the sixth Cabinet meeting since they took the oath of office on June 30. The CM cleared his evening schedule and is set to fly to Delhi along with Fadnavis, according to government officials. The two are likely to meet the BJP central leadership to take a call on the Cabinet expansion.

Also in Political Pulse |25 days after Chief Minister & Deputy CM took oath, Maharashtra yet to get Cabinet, problem of plenty

BJP insiders said a tussle over portfolio distribution, internal jostling for key ministries, and a delay in approval from the party’s central leadership had delayed the process. More than accommodating the camp of Shiv Sena rebels led by Shinde, the BJP is concentrating on regional equations to decide on the names of ministers as it is vital for the party’s preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the BJP, party functionaries said, the priority is top ministries such as Home, Finance and Revenue as well as those concerned with masses and specific groups such as Tribal Welfare, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, and School Education.

While uncertainty remains over whether Fadnavis will get the home or finance portfolio, BJP functionaries said senior leaders and former ministers such as state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute, and Pravin Darekar were expected to get charge of important ministries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

For Shinde, it is important to accommodate all the bigwigs who supported him in his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray as the battle for the control of the Shiv Sena hangs in balance in court and the CM has to find space for the personal ambitions of his backers. At present, the group neither has clarity about whether it will fight the next elections on the Shiv Sena symbol nor does it have a strategy about its future.

Also Read |SC refers Sena, rebel MLAs’ pleas to larger bench, says petitions raise constitutional questions

But it remains to be seen how the two sides accommodate the high number of aspirants in the Council of Ministers that can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the CM. In the rebel Shiv Sena camp, excluding Shinde, there are eight former ministers — four Cabinet ministers and four ministers of state (MoS) — from the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led administration. According to insiders in the Shinde camp, former MoS and Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu has been promised a Cabinet berth. The Shinde camp also has bigwigs such as Tanaji Sawant from Osmanabad district and Deepak Kesarkar from Sindhudurg. Both of them were ministers in the BJP-Shiv Sena government that was in power from 2014 to 2019.

Don't Miss |Shinde, Fadnavis work out Cabinet with Shah; final call after SC order

The incumbent CM also has to contend with the aspirations of Sanjay Rathod, the forest minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government who had to resign over a case of a woman’s suicide. Shinde may also have to accommodate his key aide and the Sena rebels’ Assembly chief whip Bharat Gogawale from Mahad in Raigad district. In addition, Sanjay Shirsat from Aurangabad district is also looking to bag a ministerial position.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

With Cabinet expansion on hold and uncertainty over who will become guardian ministers, the administrative reshuffle too has been kept on hold. At the moment, only the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has been set up following the appointment of Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani to the office. IAS officer Shrikar Pardeshi has been appointed the secretary in Fadnavis’ office. Apart from these two appointments, there have been some minor administrative reshuffles at the district level, with the government moving around Collectors and municipal commissioners.

Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, who earlier this week criticised the government saying the delay in Cabinet expansion was hampering flood relief operations, again hit out at the government. “It seems both (Shinde and Fadnavis) think that they themselves are good to run the government. They won’t move until they get the green signal from Delhi.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

2

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

Sonia appears before ED for third day, Cong holds protest

Sonia appears before ED for third day, Cong holds protest

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement