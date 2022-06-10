In Maharashtra, toss-up between battle-hardened BJP leader & Sena old-timer for sixth RS seat

In Maharashtra, the contest for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat has turned into a battle between the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar and Dhananjay Mahadik of the BJP, both of whom are from Kolhapur. Both sides are leaving no stone unturned to mobilise support for their candidates to meet the requirement of 42 votes that will get them elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP, which has 106 MLAs in the House, has 30 surplus votes and requires the support of 12 legislators from smaller parties and Independents to get Mahadik, its third candidate, elected. The Sena is banking on surplus votes from its allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The surplus votes of the three parties in the ruling coalition add up to 31, leaving the Sena still short of 11 votes to get Pawar, its second candidate, elected.

A seasoned politician

The seasoned politician from Kolhapur, with a huge cooperative network in the sugar and dairy sector, joined the BJP in September 2019.

In 2004, Mahadik was the Lok Sabha candidate for the Shiv Sena from Kolhapur but lost to the NCP’s Sadashiv Mandalik. Five years later he joined the NCP but after the Sharad Pawar-led party did not give him a ticket, he contested independently and lost. He returned to the NCP yet again and in 2014 was the party’s candidate. Despite the Modi wave across India, Mahadik won from Kolhapur but the Sena trounced him in the parliamentary elections five years later.

With Sena for decades

A Sena old-timer, Sanjay Pawar is a known face in Kolhapur. He joined the party in 1989 and has been with the Thackeray-led party since then, consolidating its presence in rural areas despite facing a tough challenge from traditional powers Congress and NCP. Having risen up the party ranks, he is currently the Sena district president. In his long political career, he has never made it either to the Assembly or Parliament.

The Sena initially considered fielding Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati of the royal clan of Shivaji-Shahu Maharaj but he refused to join the party and expressed his desire to contest independently. After the Sena refused, Sambhajiraje withdrew from the race.