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Why new Maharashtra rules give CM Devendra Fadnavis veto power over any minister

Three years after HC quashed a decision by then CM Shinde, the Fadnavis govt amends business rules to empower the CM to override any minister in public interest.

Why new rules in Maharashtra give CM veto power over any ministerMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI Photo)
Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
5 min readMumbaiAug 19, 2026 06:46 AM IST First published on: Aug 19, 2026 at 06:46 AM IST

The Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government has framed new rules empowering the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to override a decision taken by any minister, provided that the CM’s action is in public interest and the reasons for doing so are recorded in writing.

This provision is part of the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business, 2026, notified by the General Administration Department on August 14, which has replaced the 1975 regulation of government business.

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vallabh ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, reco... Read More

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