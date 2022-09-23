scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

In first test post Maharashtra power play, BJP sweeps sarpanch posts, puts Uddhav Sena in the shade

NCP second largest, talk in MVA is that “big battle ahead will be between NCP and BJP”; Cong, NCP say BJP gains the result of first ever direct sarpanch polls

The first electoral test for the coalition following the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came as a disappointment for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, which is caught in a tussle with the Shinde faction over control of the party. (File)

In a boost for the BJP and its ally Shinde Sena, the two parties claimed 299 of the 547 sarpanch posts in this week’s panchayat elections, across 17 districts of Maharashtra. Of these, the BJP alone won 259.

The first electoral test for the coalition following the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came as a disappointment for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, which is caught in a tussle with the Shinde faction over control of the party.

It got 40 posts, which was much as the fledgling Shinde faction, but put it behind both the NCP, with more than 130 sarpanch posts, and the Congress, with close to 80. The Maha Vikas Aghadi together managed to get 250 sarpanch posts, less than the BJP on its own.

As the BJP and NCP both celebrate their performance, the Uddhav Sena has been arguing that the results should be seen in the context of the entire MVA, which finished almost at par with the BJP-Shinde Sena.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

However, few are buying that argument.

Also Read |Uddhav challenges Amit Shah to hold BMC polls in a month

MVA leaders admitted that the results indicate that “the big battle ahead will be between the BJP and NCP”. “The Uddhav Sena would likely play second fiddle to the NCP in successive elections in Maharashtra,” they said.

Pushed on the defensive over the pullout of the Vedanta-Foxconn project from Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took heart from the results. “These have proved that the people’s mandate is with us. The people have accepted the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance in Maharashtra.”

The BJP is also underlining that as its campaign for the panchayat elections was themed around “2.5 years of the MVA government” vs “2 months of the Shinde-Fadnavis government”, the results meant that the people had rejected the earlier regime led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Advertisement

Shinde used the results to send a message to the Sena ranks, saying: “From the beginning, we warned Uddhav Thackeray that the NCP was out to finish the Sena. But he never heeded our
warning. He was smitten by the post of chief minister.”

Asking Sena workers to ponder “what the NCP has done to the Thackeray Sena”, Shinde said: “The NCP’s consolidation began after the formation of the MVA. It wants to overtake the Uddhav Sena.”

Dismissing “internal sabotage” as a cause for the Uddhav Sena’s poor performance, Congress president Nana Patole said, “The government’s decision to push for direct sarpanch polls helped the BJP manipulate the laws to have an upper hand.” He also claimed that when it came to gram panchayat members, the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Sena were stronger compared to the BJP.

Advertisement
Also Read |Not easy to finish me, many tried and failed: Devendra Fadnavis

State NCP president Jayant Patil also alleged a “BJP plot” in holding direct sarpanch polls “so as to control the gram panchayats”. According to him, the NCP was the largest party when it came to gram panchayat members.

It is the first time direct elections were held to sarpanch posts – instead of panchayat members voting to elect them – after the Shinde-Fadnavis government passed a law regarding this last month. The MVA had opposed the move.

With more resources at its disposal, the BJP has leverage in any ground, large-scale campaign.

Maharashtra NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The BJP always blows its success out of proportion. The MVA has fared well.”

However, members of the Uddhav Sena admit their worries have only grown. A senior party leader called the gram panchayat results “a wake-up call”. “Since the Sena split, the cadre is
battling uncertainty, they are demoralised,” he said, adding that while they were sure about bouncing back, it might take time.

Advertisement

The elections to gram panchayats and sarpanch posts were held last Sunday, in 51 talukas across 17 districts — Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Latur, Satara and Kolhapur.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:18:19 pm
Next Story

Dr M Srinivas is new AIIMS Delhi director

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement