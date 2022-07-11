Maharashtra panel report in, with 27% OBC quota in local polls; all eyes on SC tomorrow

The Jayant Banthia Commission report on Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in Maharashtra local body polls has recommended 27 per cent for candidates from OBC communities, according to highly placed sources in the state government.

With the Supreme Court hearing on OBC quota in local bodies scheduled for July 12 (Tuesday), the five-member commission handed over its report to Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava on Saturday. All political parties in the state have opposed conducting the polls on August 18 without the OBC quota.

In February, the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) in its 35-page interim report recommended up to 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in local bodies but the Supreme Court rejected it, saying the report was prepared in the “absence of empirical data”. The Supreme Court has emphasised since 2010 that OBC quota in elections should be backed by empirical data, unlike reservation for OBCs (along with SCs and STs) in education and employment. The commission led by former chief secretary Banthia was set up after the Court dismissed the interim report.

“Along with electoral rolls, surveys undertaken with the help of the rural development department were used to compile empirical data,” said a senior government secretary on the condition of anonymity.

The bureaucrat said the commission followed Madhya Pradesh by conducting village-level surveys, and added, “The OBC population varies in each and every taluka and village.” While it is lower than five per cent in some places, in others it is above 48 per cent in others.

Sources in the government said the report had explained all these aspects in detail in the report. “While 27 per cent quota is suggested, we will have to conform to other guidelines. In local bodies where Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) population is higher, the OBC quota will be less than 27 per cent. Overall, quota in local bodies cannot exceed the 50 per cent ceiling,” said an official.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the state at the Supreme Court hearing. Said a government insider, “The state’s top leadership is of the view that with the hearing scheduled soon it did not want to delay the submission of the empirical data mandatory for OBC reservation. But, whatever discrepancies are noticed will be addressed in the coming days through course correction.”

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the local body will take place on August 18 and the results will be declared the following day. The Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the BJP have objected to conducting the elections without OBC quota. On Saturday, Shinde told the media, “We are going to request the State Election Commission to defer the polls as the situation is not conducive following floods in several parts of Maharashtra.”

The following day, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal demanded constitutional validity for OBC reservation, saying that at the moment each state government was determining OBC quota for itself.

Bhujbal, who has earlier told reporters that local polls without enforcing OBC quota will amount to “grave injustice to OBCs”, said, “The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe reservation has constitutional validity. SCs and STs are entitled to reservation in education, employment and politics. They have a reserved quota of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. Similarly, OBCs should also have political reservation that can withstand constitutional and legal tests.”