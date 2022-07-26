Maharashtra MLC poll shadow over Congress still, defeated Dalit leader asks why no action

THE CONGRESS could be headed for more trouble in Maharashtra, with PCC working president Chandrakant Handore seeking action against those leaders who cross-voted in the recent MLC polls, causing his defeat.

Handore had been expected to win as he was the first preference candidate of the party. Instead, it was Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap who sneaked through. The message that the Dalit leader was defeated, to get a Maratha candidate through, left ripples in the party.

The Dalits have been a loyal vote bank of the Congress in the state. Realising a potential fallout, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, MPCC working president Naseem Khan and former president Sanjay Nirupam took Handore to Delhi recently to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Sunday, Handore, 65, organised a meeting of Bhimshakti, an NGO floated by him around 20 years ago to espouse Dalit causes, with several Dalit activists in attendance. Speaking to reporters during the session, he said, “A lot of my workers are upset with the way I was defeated and cross-voting was done. Now only a few have come (for the meeting), I don’t what will happen when all come.’’

The MLC elections had been held on June 20, with the MVA government falling soon after. On Tuesday, Handore told The Indian Express, “I went to Delhi and complained to all. They sent AICC spokesperson Mohan Prakash who came to Mumbai and investigated. He submitted his report to Sonia Gandhi (on Monday). I want action to be taken against those who engineered my defeat.”

Handore added that this was not a revolt against the Congress. “The leadership gave me a ticket for the MLC polls and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and state Congress chief Nana Patole all supported me. But some let me down.’’

Handore claimed that the party had set aside a quota of 29 votes for him, with 26 required to win, but the Congress MLAs who were supposed to vote for him, voted for Jagtap. One senior leader, Handore said, engineered the cross-voting. “No one obeys a whip in the Congress and 11 legislators of the party stayed away from the trust vote by the Eknath Shinde government. This is gross indiscipline.”

Handore also claimed that certain people in the party were jealous about his rise within the party, and had got him defeated in the 2014 and 2019 polls. He said his name was not included even in the list of 12 nominated MLCs sent to Governor B S Koshyari. The list, sent in November 2020, incidentally is still pending.

Handore started off his political career as a Dalit activist and later became a BMC corporator in 1985. Associated with the Republican Party of India, he subsequently served as the mayor of Mumbai in 1992-93, at a time when the city saw its worst communal violence after the Babri Masjid demolition.

Handore made headlines when, on the evening of January 8, 1993, reporter Yuvraj Mohite, whom Handore had taken along with him to the residence of Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, claimed he overheard orders to attack Muslims during the riots that had engulfed the city.

Mohite’s deposition in front of the Srikrishna Commission, set up to investigate the Mumbai riots, was instrumental in the panel making its judgment about the alleged involvement of Thackeray and the Shiv Sena in the riots. While Mohite gave testimony before the Commission, Handore did not.

He went on to join the Congress, winning the 2004 Assembly elections from Chembur, and was made a Cabinet minister. He was re-elected in 2009 but was dropped from the Cabinet.

On February 5, 2021, Handore was appointed the working president of the Maharashtra PCC. It was seen as an attempt by the Congress to project a Dalit face in the Legislative Council.