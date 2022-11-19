Maharashtra governor calls Shivaji Maharaj ‘icon of olden times’, parties condemn remark

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari raked up a fresh controversy Saturday by labelling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and instead called Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.

The governor made the remark while addressing a gathering after conferring the D.Litt degree on senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Dr BR Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

“Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon — Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers,” Koshyari said.

“Whereas in Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here… while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are icons such as Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari in modern times,” the Governor added.

Koshyari’s remark terming Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of olden times has evoked sharp reactions from political parties and organisations.

The remark has also left the ruling BJP red-faced. Several organisations and Opposition parties have urged the President to transfer Koshiyari from Maharashtra to some other state.

Former BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a legend. He is the guiding force and inspiration for the past, present, and future.”

Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde said such remarks from the Governor reflect his anti-Shivaji mindset. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has remained in the hearts and minds of the people of Maharashtra and India. He continues to remain our inspiration for the last three-and-half centuries. The high ideals of Shivaji Maharaj are firmly embedded in each and every individual. One should visit forts to see and experience them,” he added.

Anil Desai, a senior leader of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, criticised Koshyari for making such a ‘frivolous’ comment on Shivaji. He said, “How should one react? It is shocking.”

A history scholar, Shrikant Kokate, said: “It is highly unfortunate that the Governor always speaks about Shivaji Maharaj out of context. It hurts the sentiments of the people in Maharashtra and the country, as Shivaji Maharaj is highly revered and worshipped for his works…”

NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro demanded that President Droupadi Murmu immediately recall the Governor. The NCP spokesperson said the Governor has made such controversial remarks time and again.

BJP leader Praveen Darekar said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody. We worship him and he is our idol. He remains a great inspiration and guide to all leaders and individuals in Maharashtra, across the country, and abroad. While there are many leaders like Nitin Gadkari and Sharad Pawar or others… each one has done their work and has a following. But comparing Shivaji with Gadkari would be totally wrong…”

Koshyari’s tenure as Maharashtra Governor has witnessed many controversies. The Congress, the NCP, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have often alleged that he is politically biased. The erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had accused Koshiyari of withholding 12 appointments in the state legislative council owing to pressure from the BJP.

In July, Koshiyari invited flak from across the political spectrum when he commented on the marriage of social reformer Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule.

“Savitribai was married off at 10 years. Her husband Jyotiba was 13 years old. Imagine what the boy and the girl would have been doing after marriage. What would they be thinking?” he had said.

Again in February, Koshiyari generated controversy by claiming Samarth Ramdas was Shivaji’s guru.

The Governor had said, “Who would have known Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had it not been for his guru Samarth (Ramdas).”

On another occasion, Koshiyari had said, “If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis had left Mumbai, there would be no money left.” However, he apologised for his remark later.