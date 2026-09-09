Why Mahayuti is divided over DJs ahead of Ganesh festival

Political tempers in Pune and some other parts of Maharashtra have been on the rise over the demand against the use of DJs in the forthcoming 11-day Ganesh festival, beginning September 14. While the Opposition has demanded decisive action against the use of high-decibel sound systems, the ruling Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena remain divided over the row.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has so far refrained from taking a firm stand on the issue, apparently wary of a backlash from thousands of Ganesh mandal workers who form an important BJP support base in Pune. The city has more than 10,000 registered and unregistered Ganesh mandals, with lakhs of mostly young workers associated with them.

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Since the controversy erupted, Fadnavis has spoken twice on the issue but, on both occasions, left the decision on the use of loud sound systems to Pune’s citizens.

“All decisions must be made by taking people into confidence… Traditions or customs in festivals cannot be stopped suddenly through laws. Discontinuing such practices requires taking people into confidence to find a middle ground rather than relying solely on the threat of laws,” Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Loud festival noise can stress the heart, warn doctors

His remarks drew a sharp response from the Opposition, which accused him of being “indecisive” despite growing public demand for action against noise pollution.

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Bapat first to oppose DJs

The controversy began on August 24 when Vidyanand Bapat, a resident of Narayan Peth, at a preparatory meeting organised by the local civic body, demanded a ban on DJs during the Ganesh festival

Bapat was shouted down by Ganesh mandal workers at the meeting. He, however, remained unfazed and vowed to continue his campaign against the use of loud sound systems.

On September 3, while Bapat was being interviewed, a youth, reportedly a mandal worker, allegedly attacked him. The incident further heightened the political temperature surrounding the issue.

Even after the attack, Bapat refused to back down. “Not just DJs, all other sound systems like loudspeakers and dhol-tasha which raise noise pollution should be banned. If anyone wants to play sound systems, they can do so in a closed space but not in an open or public space,” he said.

Divergent Mahayuti voices

The attack on Bapat and his opposition to DJs sharply polarised Pune, drawing attention across Maharashtra. A section of citizens rallied behind him, while the constituents of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) backed his demand.

The controversy in Pune also had a cascading effect across the state, with administrations in several districts taking action against high-powered sound systems.

Nagpur, Solapur, Latur and Nanded have since banned DJs and the use of sound-amplifying equipment during the upcoming festivities. In Mumbai, where such restrictions were imposed last year following a Bombay High Court order, the civic administration has said the ban will continue this year.

Within the BJP, Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate has strongly supported the use of DJs and dhol-tasha during the festival and immersion processions. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, however, has opposed their use. Higher and Technical Education Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has also appealed to citizens to avoid excessive use of DJs.

“Festivals should be celebrated in a disciplined and decent manner. I strongly oppose loud music on DJs and loudspeakers during festivals. Celebrations should not be vulgar. Hindutva should not be polluted by celebrating festivals in an ugly way,” Kulkarni said.

Patil appealed to Punekars to celebrate the festival with joy but avoid excessive use of DJs and laser beams.

The Shiv Sena, too, has seen divergent views within its ranks. The party’s Minister Sanjay Shirsat supported restrictions on DJs, citing the impact of excessive noise on children, senior citizens and patients.

“If some people feel bad about the DJ ban, let them feel that way. Young children, senior citizens and patients suffer immensely because of it,” Shirsat said, adding that people living along procession routes could not be expected to ignore the distress caused by excessive noise.

However, another Sena Minister Yogesh Kadam said sound limits would not be imposed and that DJs and traditional brass bands would not be silenced during the Hindu festivals. “Celebrating festivals without sound is not possible,” he said.

Former Independent MP Navneet Rana, who is now with the BJP, has taken a more strident position in support of DJs. She said those troubled by DJs during Hindu festivals should “go to Pakistan” and demanded that loudspeakers used for prayers at mosques be restricted first.

MVA united for action

The Opposition has largely remained united in demanding action against the use of high-decibel sound systems in the state.

The Congress was the first to condemn the attack on Bapat and the language used against him by BJP leaders in Pune. Pune city Congress chief Prashant Jagtap said the party opposed the use of high-decibel DJs and that it

supported traditional musical instruments, provided they were used within permissible limits.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have targeted Fadnavis over his reluctance to take a clear stand.

“The central issue is the severe noise pollution generated by DJs. The government should take immediate action and not remain indecisive. Political decisions are often executed within hours.A decision regarding DJs is being unnecessarily delayed,” Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, describing DJ-generated sound as “earthquake-like” tremors.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule accused the government of dithering. “The government has been indecisive in banning DJs. It should strictly implement Supreme Court guidelines regarding sound limits and decibel levels during public festivals. The guidelines must be legally enforced rather than left ambiguous,” she said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray also questioned why action was not being taken in Pune when restrictions had been imposed in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The BJP has however maintained its ambiguous stance. “We will go by the public sentiment. Whatever public sentiment there is about DJs, we will follow it,” state BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said.

The BJP has also accused the Opposition of selectively targeting Hindu festivals, asking why parties such as the Sena (UBT) remained silent over the use of loudspeakers and DJs during Muharram and festivals of other communities.