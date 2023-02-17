Maharashtra Cong crisis far from over, party sends leader to take stock

With Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge deputing Ramesh Chennithala to assess the political situation in Maharashtra and to report to him immediately, it is clear the crisis in the Maharashtra Congress is far from over.

The development came a day after warring factions in the Maharashtra Congress — led by state unit president Nana Patole and legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat — claimed there were no differences between them, and that their fight was a fiction created by the BJP. They were seen together at a press conference after the party’s executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

“I’ve been saying from Day One that there is no infighting in the party. I was also asking the media to show me the resignation letter, but I’m yet to see one yet. We as a party stand together and will win all the elections,” Patole had said at a press conference after the meeting, referring to Thorat’s letter of resignation from the post of legislature party leader.

Apart from Thorat, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, and other senior leaders, were present at the press conference.

Patole also claimed that by spreading reports of non-existent infighting, the BJP wanted a diversion to suppress media reports of its “defeat” in the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

When asked about his differences with Patole, Thorat said everything within the party need not be discussed on a public platform. “There are issues in every party, and when we go to the Raipur conference (the Congress plenary), we’ll discuss everything. It is just that issues within our party are discussed extensively in the media,” said Thorat.

Despite assurances from both sides, the writing on the wall is clear. The Congress high command is unhappy over the manner in which inner-party differences have spilled out in the open, and feels it needs an independent, third-party view on the dispute. Not only does this raise a question mark on the state leadership, but also against the party’s Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil — a seasoned leader and former minister from Karnataka, who was earlier deputed as an independent observer and an authority to resolve the crisis.

This is not the first time the Congress high command has sent a third party to assess political disturbance in its Maharashtra unit. In July last year, senior party leader Mohan Prakash was sent to probe allegations of cross-voting by party MLAs in the council elections, after one of two Congress candidates won amid allegations of cross-voting. The Mohan Prakash committee has submitted its report to the high command, though its contents have not been made public.

The party is also constantly fighting defections by its leaders to the BJP. Several names have been discussed in this regard. The perceived lack of authority of the state leadership is a reason of constant worry for the high command. Hence, Chennithala has been asked to file his report without divulging more details of his mandate. It is also learnt that the party’s Raipur conference next week will witness fiery discussions on the Maharashtra situation, and if they fail to resolve the crisis, all three bigwigs — Thorat, Patole and Patil — will be replaced, along with regular changes in other states, making it look like a routine reshuffle.

Chennithala is expected to meet party leaders as well as MLAs to assess the situation. The party wants to keep things under control till the ongoing byelection in Maharashtra, as its leaders feel the BJP has a good chance of winning Kasba Peth Assembly seat. If any action is to be taken, it will be after the bypolls.

In a bid to pacify Thorat, Patil last Sunday held a meeting with the legislature party leader at the latter’s residence, right after he resigned from his post, reportedly citing differences with Patole saying these made it impossible for him to work with the state unit president. Afterwards, Patil had said the resignation letter had not been accepted by the party.

Thorat had also written a letter to Kharge, where he had accused Patole of conspiring against him, and said it would not be possible for him to work with the latter. Thorat’s resignation came amid months of silent but growing discontent against Patole amongst other leaders too, over his alleged ‘autocratic’ manner of functioning.