Maharashtra bypolls today, Uddhav’s allies hope EC order will give them an edge

The first elections to be held since the Election Commission (EC) ruled in favour of the Eknath Shinde group in the tussle for the Shiv Sena’s name and symbol, the Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly bypolls in Maharashtra on Sunday will be keenly watched even though neither the Sena nor the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is in the fray.

While the BJP will be looking to retain both the seats in Pune district, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will be aiming to wrest control of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kasbapeth respectively. And for both of Uddhav Thackeray’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the EC order was an opportunity to turn any public sympathy for the former CM into votes for their candidates.

On Thursday, Uddhav directed his party workers to support the candidates of their MVA allies, making it clear that the BJP was its main political rival. Though the former CM did not join the campaign, his son Aaditya Thackeray held a roadshow in Pune.

In recent days, both NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, his nephew, have criticised the EC’s decision in strong language. “I have never seen the EC take away absolute control of one party … In the present case, the issue is who is taking the decision. Is it the EC? Or is there someone powerful above who is guiding the EC to a particular decision? Whenever there is excess misuse of power, people will give befitting replies when they get the right opportunity. The people will teach them (those misusing power) a lesson,” Sharad Pawar said in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday.

While campaigning in the constituency for his party’s candidate Nana Kate, Ajit Pawar said, “Have you ever heard the EC taking away the name and symbol from one party and giving it to another? The Shiv Sena (UBT) will move ahead with the flaming torch as its party symbol with the Congress and the NCP as its alliance partner.”

For all the parties, the EC order turned the bypolls into an opportunity to make a larger point over and above local issues though those too were important, especially in Pimpri-Chinchwad where infrastructure and amenities are major concerns for voters. On the campaign trail, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Although it may seem to be by-elections, the battle is one of ideology. It is no longer restricted to local issues.”

Fadnavis left no stone unturned to cover the two constituencies. The BJP also saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah hold closed-door meetings to discuss its preparations and even deployed senior leader and MP Girish Bapat who is ailing to address a public rally in Kasbapeth. At least half a dozen BJP ministers from the state and the Centre campaigned for the ruling party while Shinde and Fadnavis held roadshows.

In the Kasbapeth by-election, necessitated by the death of former Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak, the BJP’s Hemant Rasne is up against the Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar. Some in the ruling party from upper caste groups, however, are unhappy with the party fielding Rasne who is from an Other Backward Class (OBC) community. They believe that the party should have given the ticket to a family member of Tilak. Brahmins constitute 30 per cent of the vote bank in the seat, while the rest is made up of OBCs and Marathas, among others.

A senior Cabinet minister overseeing the election efforts of the BJP said, “If we can swing the Brahmin vote base to our side, along with our OBC constituents, we will retain the seat.”

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the deciding factor is likely to be migrants from other parts of the state. Almost 25-30 per cent of the constituency consists of such migrants, with Marathas and OBCs making up a sizable section of the electorate along with Muslims and Dalits. If it has to win, the Opposition party has to overcome any sympathy factor working in favour of BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, whose husband and incumbent MLA Laxman Jagtap died in January. Since the seat came into existence in 2009, it had been won by Jagtap — once as a rebel NCP candidate and twice on a BJP ticket. Making things complicated for the NCP is former Sena leader Rahul Kalate who is contesting as an Independent supported by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

To counter the MVA, the BJP has accused it of “appeasement politics”. A video of local Congress leader Usman Hiroli speaking at a rally attended by Sharad Pawar was shared widely in the days leading to the elections. In the clip, Hiroli is seen urging Muslims to vote for the Congress and the NCP, saying, “Get back Muslims from Dubai and Muscat, get even those who are dead. To keep the BJP out, Muslims should vote 100 per cent.” The Indian Express did not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

As the video got widely publicised, Fadnavis said, “The Congress and NCP’s appeasement politics is a sign of their desperation.”

BJP state vice president Chitra Wagh said, “The Congress and the NCP are crossing all limits. They are saying ‘get dead people to vote’. It is objectionable and violates the code of conduct.”

But a Congress leader dismissed the BJP’s objections, saying, “Hiroli meant to awaken all those who have distanced themselves from elections.”