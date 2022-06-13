Maharashtra BJP changes tune over MVA govt’s fall, Congress and NCP accuse it of lying

Though it has claimed spectacular success in the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra, winning three out of the six seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have suddenly changed its tune over the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The BJP, so used to claiming that the MVA government would fall soon, has now indicated that a rule change in the state, in its favour, is likely only after the 2024 Legislative Assembly elections.

Opposition leader in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil claimed on Sunday that the party was confident of returning to power after the 2024 elections, meaning that the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would complete its five-year term.

“In the elections (Lok Sabha and Maharashtra) of 2024, the BJP will return to power at the Centre as well as the state. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will get 42-43 seats from Maharashtra and will have 170 MLAs in the state assembly,” Patil said during a victory rally of newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Dhananjay Mahadik.

Before Patil, Fadnavis also made a similar claim in Mumbai after Mahadik was declared the winner by the state election commission.

When asked whether the BJP would stop claiming that the MVA government would fall soon, the party’s state spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said: “Our leaders have been maintaining that the MVA government will fall due to its internal contradictions. The Rajya Sabha election has proved us right. It reflects how deep are the internal contradictions within the MVA.”

“Whether the elections happen in 2024 or within the next few months, the BJP is in election mode. We are fully prepared for the elections whenever they happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro said: “The BJP has been repeatedly claiming that the MVA government will fall soon. This was a lie it peddled to keep its flock together. Now they have given another twist to their claim. They have started claiming that their party will return to power after the 2024 elections. This is another lie to keep their flock intact as there are many disgruntled leaders like Pankaja Munde, who are ready to desert the party. Their new claim, which is again a lie, is intended to ensure that their party remains intact.”

Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwarie said: “The people of Maharashtra will now understand how much the BJP lies. For the last two-and-a-half years, it has been repeatedly lying that the MVA government will fall. Its leaders, practically on every TV channel, were claiming that the MVA government’s fall was imminent. They were repeatedly setting deadlines for the fall of the government. Now they will come to know it was a lie and they were lying so that the BJP does not disintegrate. It is a party which sustains and thrives on one lie after another.”