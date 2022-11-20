Maharashtra BJP caught in Shivaji row firestorm set off by Koshyari, Trivedi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an “icon of olden times” has sparked a heated row, putting the ruling BJP on the defensive as the Opposition parties, including the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), trained their guns on the saffron party over it.

The 17th century warrior king Shivaji is revered in Maharashtra, with his life and accomplishments held in high esteem by all sections across the state. The controversy has raised a question in the state political circles as to why a person holding the high constitutional office of Governor would make such a comment publicly.

During his speech at Dr Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad after presenting the D.Litt degrees to

BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday, Koshyari said: “Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon — Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answer. Whereas in Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here… while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are icons such as Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari in modern times.”

Governor Koshyari immediately drew fire from the Opposition parties over his Shivaji remark, with the Congress and the NCP demanding his recall while targeting the BJP.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro demanded that President Droupadi Murmu immediately recall the Governor, adding that Koshyari has made such controversial remarks repeatedly earlier.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also demanded Koshyari’s recall over the row.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s leader Anil Desai said, “Such insults to our warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is totally unacceptable. It also reflects mindset of those who are making such remarks.”

There were also angry reactions from various other state organisations such as Sambhaji Brigade, putting Chief Minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as well as the BJP’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in a spot.

Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde charged that Koshyari’s remarks betrayed his “anti-Shivaji mindset”. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has remained in the hearts and minds of the people of Maharashtra and India. He continues to remain our inspiration for the last three-and-half centuries. The high ideals of Shivaji Maharaj are firmly embedded in each and every individual. One should visit forts to see and experience them,” he said.

Former BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, a descendant of Shivaji, said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a legend. He is the guiding force and inspiration for the past, present, and future.”

A day after the row erupted, which left the ruling saffron party red-faced in the state as well as at the Centre, the state BJP sought to distance itself from Koshyari’s remarks. BJP leader Praveen Darekar said, “It is incorrect to equate or draw parallel between Shivaji Maharaj and others. Shivaji Maharaj is our god. We draw inspiration from his life and work.”

A senior Maharashtra BJP functionary said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remains our inspiration. We accord him highest place. We worship him.”

Patole also demanded an apology from the BJP, alleging that its national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi has meanwhile also made “insulting comments” against Shivaji that the latter had “apologised” to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb five times. During a TV debate on the row sparked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charges that the Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar had filed mercy pleas before the colonial British to set himself free from the Andamans and Nicobar prison, Trivedi said, “In earlier times, it was a usual practice to apologise to secure one’s release. Even Shivaji Maharaj had written five letters to Aurangzeb. But the fact is that Savarkar had not sworn allegiance to the British constitution.”

The Maharashtra BJP has urged the party’s central unit to caution leaders in general not to make any controversial comments on Shivaji.

In Maharashtra, political parties have often sought to use the iconic Shivaji to boost their electoral fortunes. From renaming of airports and railway stations after him to celebrating his birth anniversary — state parties have always vied with each other in staking their claims over Shivaji’s legacy. A classic case in point is that Shivaji’s birth anniversary is celebrated twice in Maharashtra — as per English and Hindu calendars.

In 1996, the Victoria Terminus railway station was renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji. In 1999, the Mumbai airport was also renamed after Shivaji. In 2018, the then BJP-Sena coalition government added the term “Maharaj” to them. On all these occasions, the proposals got unanimous support from all political parties.

Koshyari’s tenure has seen many controversies, with his remarks on various issues setting off rows at regular intervals.

Earlier, he had drawn flak from political parties for saying that “Who would have known Shivaji Maharaj without his guru Samarth Ramdas.”

A few months ago, he had said, “If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis had left Mumbai, there would be no money left in the city.” Following a furore, he later apologised for this comment.

The Congress, NCP and Uddhav Sena have periodically slammed Koshiyari for his “partisan role” in the Raj Bhavan.