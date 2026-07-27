As BJP faced student ire, why allies Sena, NCP remained on the sidelines

While the BJP battled hard last week to counter the narrative unleashed by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protests against exam paper leaks and the police crackdown on the protesters on July 20, alliance partners Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remained on the sidelines.

The allies, afraid that they would also face the backlash coming the BJP’s way, disapproved of the Centre’s manner of tackling the protest and for not consulting its allies about breaking the deadlock. Both the allies distanced themselves by saying that the top leadership would find a solution, even as they made it clear that the students’ right to protest was a legitimate democratic right and the alleged excesses by Delhi Police were unacceptable.

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Apart from Delhi, Mumbai also saw a protest against the police crackdown in Delhi. In Mumbai, a police official was filmed trying to intimidate a student, saying he would frame him in a false drugs case. He was later suspended.

“The CJP and the Opposition’s focus was on the NEET paper leak and the attack on students. On both counts, it was a subject directed at the BJP at the Centre as well as the state. Why should we get into this crossfire between the BJP and the students?” said an NCP leader.

Apart from Delhi, Mumbai also saw a protest against the police crackdown in Delhi. Apart from Delhi, Mumbai also saw a protest against the police crackdown in Delhi.

Critical of crackdown on students

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Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat also disapproved of the police action against the students. “In a democracy, students protesting is not illegal. But police lathicharge on peaceful protesters is condemnable,” he said.

“Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar has not commented on the issue at all. Since the matter comes under the Centre’s jurisdiction, as both CJP and the Opposition demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, it was better they remained spectators,” said an NCP leader.

“The police lathicharge against students at Jantar Mantar was indeed painful,” said senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal. “When students protest in large numbers, they tend to display aggression and may have walked past to break barriers. The police also had the right to stop them. But while doing so, the police should also show restraint and ensure students are not attacked. In a democracy, everybody has the right to express themselves. It was for the PM and the Home Minister to resolve the issue.”

Apart from Mumbai, student protests backing the CJP took place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, and Nashik, and none of these parties wanted to invite the wrath of the Gen Z that had befallen the BJP.

The allies were also irked by the BJP’s failure to consult them during a moment of crisis, with party insiders criticising its big brother attitude.

Though shaken by the protest, the BJP believes it won’t have any long-term consequences. “The students’ cause on NEET paper leak will be adequately addressed both by the Centre and the state. When the new law against paper leaks is passed in Parliament, it will further empower the authorities to plug systemic flaws that led to paper leaks frequently,” said a BJP insider.

“The lack of communication is not only restricted to the Centre but also in Maharashtra. And it is not just with students but within the Cabinet and the party. If there is one big lesson we have to take from student protests, it is the importance of communication. We have to mend our ways by allowing greater communication and consultation,” said a BJP leader, when asked about what the party would learn from this episode.