Politics | Across Maharashtra divide, only tributes and praise for Bal Thackeray on anniversary

From the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP alliance to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, Congress and the NCP, tributes poured in from all major political players in Maharashtra for the birth anniversary of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav also chose the day to announce his alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare.”

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

On Twitter, Shinde said in Marathi: “We are trying to convey his thoughts to the general public through the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party, which was established by considering the views of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, who instilled the embers of identity among the Marathi people.”

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Greetings to Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary!”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said in a Marathi tweet: “Balasaheb Thackeray’s pen and brush had the power to make poignant comments on the social and political situation. The Shiv Sena chief who awakened self-respect in the minds of Marathi people through his incredible depravity. Greetings to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary!’

NCP vice-president Praful Patel said that Balasaheb’s “contribution towards the welfare of the ‘Marathi Manoos’ will always be remembered.”

“Hindu heart emperor, Shiv Sena Pramukh himself. May Balasaheb Thackeray’s blessings always be with us,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar recollected his personal relationship with Balasaheb.

“Fortunate to hv known him well n experienced his warmth n support fr a long time, starting as a 29yr old, new in Mumbai n trying to navigate challenges of building Mumbai’s first cellular mobile network,” he tweeted.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla called Balasaheb a “a strong advocate of truth and justice”, while Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was known “for his firm resolve and ideological loyalty.”

AAP Maharashtra co in-charge Gopal Italia joined in too and called the Shiv Sena founder “the pride of the Marathi mind” and “the emperor of Hindu hearts.”

Greetings to respected Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray..

BJP leader and former railways minister Suresh Prabhu said: “Remembering legendary leader par excellence,exceptionally talented cartoonist,fiery orator,unparalleled organiser, legendary #BalasahebThackeray who formed #shivsena,fought for sons of soil,for the rights of downtrodden,lived his life for all of them. Tributes to revered leader.”

Since the split in the Shiv Sena in August last year after a group of rebel MLAs led by Shinde led to the fall of the MVA government led by then CM Uddhav, the two factions of the party have been engaged in a war over who were the rightful claimants of the legacy of Balasaheb.