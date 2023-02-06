Aurangzeb in yet another row in Maharashtra, so is NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad finds himself back in the news, with the BJP Yuva Morcha holding demonstrations against him in Thane and demanding an apology for his purported remark that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was cruel but not a Hindu hater.

This is just two months after the NCP leader was arrested for forcing the cancellation of a screening of Marathi film Har Har Mahadev at a Thane mall, claiming it “distorted Maratha history”. The FIR was registered under sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and breach of trust.

A three-time MLA for Mumbra and a close associate of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Awhad, 59, has made his name as a perpetual protester, starting with his origins as a student activist protesting against rising college fees in 1982.

Starting his political career with the Congress, Awhad held positions such as the state chief secretary and general secretary of the NSUI, the party’s student wing, and also served as its national general secretary in 1991. In 1996 Awhad was appointed president of the state Youth Congress.

Awhad joined the NCP when Pawar parted ways with the Congress. His loyalty to Pawar earned him nomination to the Legislative Council for two successive terms, in 2002 and 2008.

Awhad made his first successful electoral foray in the 2009 Assembly polls, winning from the Muslim-majority Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. He won the seat again in 2014 and 2019. He served as a minister in the 2014 Congress-NCP government as well as the 2019 Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

However, even as a minister, he was accused in 2020 of assaulting a Thane-based civil engineer, for allegedly posting his morphed photograph online. Arrested in the case, he got bail the same day.

Despite the series of controversies, Awhad retains his political significance as a member of an OBC community.