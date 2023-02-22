Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover

Saying that fatigue factor is setting in against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP is all set to rebrand his image and popular schemes, introduce more attractive programmes and focus on technology-driven organisational activities to push the pro-incumbency factors in the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

BJP leaders familiar with the developments in the state said the state unit would witness a “joining spree” in the coming months, with the party trying to rope in eminent personalities and professionals from the booth to the state level to combat exhaustion among voters. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003, barring 15 months during which the Kamal Nath-led Congress was in power (from December 2018-March 2020).

Admitting that voter “fatigue” was a factor working against Chouhan, a four-term chief minister, a top BJP leader said the party neither has the luxury of time nor choices to replace him as it already has started its preparations for the Assembly elections, expected to be held in November-December.

“So what the party is now working on is to push the pro-incumbency factor, for which there will be a massive campaign on the positive factors. We have to see what are the components on this election plate — we have to redesign and readjust them,” said a senior functionary.

Earlier this month, Chouhan announced that his government would spend Rs 100 crore to construct a temple of Sant Ravidas, a 15th-Century saint-poet, in Sagar district. The Chouhan government also has introduced Hindu scriptures in the government school curriculum and is pushing the construction of temple corridors in Orchha and Chitrakoot.

With the national leadership directing party-ruled states to launch programmes and schemes to reach out to women, whose turnout has been higher than that of men in most of the state elections, Madhya Pradesh is all set to introduce a string of schemes for women, said sources. Last month, the Chouhan government announced that women from all sections of society who do not pay the income tax would get Rs 1,000 per month under the “Ladli Bahna” scheme. The Madhya Pradesh government had another scheme, “Ladli Laxmi”, for girls from families below the poverty line. “This is an example of how the government is going to rework its own schemes,” said the BJP leader.

Chouhan led the party to victories in 2008 and 2013 but fell short of a majority in 2018. A split in the Congress led to his return to power two years later. But his return to the CM’s chair was initially shrouded in uncertainty as several senior leaders were eyeing the post.

With a section of the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) questioning why he remained in power despite the party’s defeat, Chouhan also ventured into playing aggressive Hindutva politics. He is known for his development and welfare politics that earned him the moniker “Mamaji”. But in his current tenure bulldozers have demolished the homes and properties of those accused of pelting stones at religious events. This was in line with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s use of bulldozers to maintain law and order and earned Chouhan the “Bulldozer Mama” moniker.

But, the BJP leadership assessed that the state’s demographics do not make “bulldozer politics” a viable strategy for reaping electoral benefits. Said the party leader, “Madhya Pradesh is not Uttar Pradesh. For Chouhan, the welfare schemes worked better.” In Madhya Pradesh, Hindus constitute 90 per cent of the population while Uttar Pradesh has around 20 per cent Muslims and Hindu-Muslim issues do not dominate politics in the former.

Worried about the erosion of its vote base in one of its strong bastions, the BJP launched a complete organisational revamp early last year. It is aiming to increase its vote share in Madhya Pradesh from 41 per cent to 51 per cent in the coming elections. It has instructed its workers — right from the booth level to the state — to make micro plans and leverage technology to reach out to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

“The BJP has realised the mistakes it committed in 2018. In a state where caste plays a significant role, the party had to face disillusionment from SCs, STs, and the upper castes. The national leadership’s attempts to have its say in candidates’ selection rather than going for consensus also disrupted the process and triggered confusion,” said a party leader

“The party has realised the consequences of not being vigilant. Both the party leadership and the government are now attending to the issues. We know how to deal with identity issues also. We are better prepared,” added the functionary.