Jitu Patwari vs Digvijaya’s son vs Kamal Nath’s son: Why MP Congress faces succession battle

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari joined former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra in Raghogarh, the home turf of the party stalwart.

During this event, Digvijaya’s son Jaivardhan Singh, a three-time Congress MLA and ex-minister, honoured religious leaders and distributed copies of the Bhagavad Gita among the people.

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Speaking on the occasion, Patwari, while acknowledging Digivjaya’s political legacy that he has increasingly sought to claim, said, “Digvijaya Singh’s money belongs to Jaivardhan, but his political legacy remains with me.” The seemingly light-hearted remark had an unmistakable political message.

The exchange acquired a different significance just days later, when Nakul Nath, son of former Congress CM Kamal Nath, held a meeting of party leaders and workers at his father’s Bhopal residence. In Kamal Nath’s absence, it was entirely Nakul’s show.

Posters sprang up outside the Congress headquarters, which read: “Madhya Pradesh ki Mazboori hai, Nakul Nath Zaruri hai.” The poster was dominated by Nakul with the photos of Patwari and Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar missing from it. Nakul’s supporters even raised slogans projecting him as a potential CM candidate.

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These developments have brought into view a generational contest within a party that has not yet recovered from its successive electoral defeats. Three young leaders are attempting to establish their leadership in the state Congress in the run-up to the 2028 Assembly elections, say party insiders.

Patwari emerged from Digvijaya’s organisational network to become the state party chief. Jaivardhan has been trying to take on Digvijaya’s mantle, focusing on his organisational connect. Nakul is the heir of Kamal Nath who built up a strong political base in Chhindwara and other regions of the state over the decades.

Their trajectories are not identical. While Patwari has been attempting to build a statewide opposition movement against the BJP, Jaivardhan’s politics has largely revolved around the Guna-Raghogarh region and his father’s expanding outreach. Nakul has been trying to retain his hold over Chhindwara, which he lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Their competition is taking place against the backdrop of a party organisation’s struggle for establishing a robust leadership structure since losing power in the 2023 Assembly polls. The Congress won just 66 of the state’s 230 seats as against the BJP’s 163. A year later, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party lost from all 29 seats, including Chhindwara, its lone stronghold that had survived the BJP’s sweep even in 2019.

Patwari play

Patwari’s most significant political work over the past year has not been on the streets in the form of protests or rallies, but in the Congress organisation as he has been leading the party’s efforts to build a strong grassroots organisation.

The Congress has appointed 71 district presidents, replaced many local office-bearers, and begun constituting committees down to the village level. By October, the party had completed its training programmes in 45 of the 71 districts.

Under Patwari’s leadership, the party has introduced ideological training for workers, covering the Constitution, the idea of India, communalism and grassroots mobilisation, while a supervisory mechanism called the “Connect Centre” is intended to monitor the organisation’s functioning.

The party has also increased the representation of backward castes in its district committees to over 60%. “Patwari is trying to widen the social base of an organisation that has too often been controlled by a small circle of influential leaders and their loyalists,” said a party leader.

The Congress’s victory in the Datia bypoll in August was significant, even as it enabled Patwari to point to the results of sustained booth-level work in a contest where the BJP had deployed considerable political capital. Party functionaries said Patwari personally visited more than 80% of the booths.

Jaivardhan’s roadmap

For Jaivardhan, the route to political relevance has been different. His base is older and more established, but it is also more geographically concentrated. He has spent much of his political career operating in his father’s shadow, who remains one of the Congress’s major faces.

His appointment as the Guna district party president gave him an organisational responsibility beyond his own constituency, but it also put him in the difficult position of having to establish himself within a network long associated with his father.

His growing presence alongside Digvijaya on the latter’s current Ujjain-Ayodhya Yatra serves a similar purpose. “It gives him access to the senior leader’s network and allows him to be seen by party workers across regions, rather than only as the three-time MLA from Raghogarh,” said a Congress leader.

Nakul’s arc

Nakul faces a bigger challenge because the damage to his political inheritance has been visible on the ground. His defeat in the 2024 parliamentary election was the first time in decades that the Nath family had lost control of Chhindwara. The BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu defeated him by about 1.13 lakh votes, ending a run in which Kamal Nath had represented the constituency nine times.

This defeat was preceded by a series of ruptures in the Congress in Chhindwara, of which the most consequential was the defection of Kamlesh Pratap Shah, the three-time MLA and tribal leader close to Kamal Nath, to the BJP. Some other Congress leaders, including Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake and ex-minister Deepak Saxena, followed suit. These defections dealt a body blow to the Nath family’s political influence which depended on maintaining a network that cut through multiple levels down to the grassroots in the Chhindwara region.

“Nakul is now trying to demonstrate that he can retain and mobilise his father’s supporters without Kamal Nath having to personally lead every political exercise. His Bhopal gathering, attended by supporters from different parts of the state, was an attempt to make that case,” said a Chhindwara leader.

In the past few months, Nakul has attended block level meetings, to reconnect with party workers and raise various issues concerning farmers and tribals.

“Nakul has yet to demonstrate that he can rebuild the relationships lost in Chhindwara, particularly among tribal leaders and elected representatives who once formed the backbone of the Nath family’s political machinery. His supporters can fill a hall in Bhopal, but the harder task is to persuade local leaders across the state that he can offer them a political future,” a party leader said.

The question of who could lead the Congress into the 2028 Assembly election surfaced after Nakul’s supporters raised slogans projecting him as a future CM at his Bhopal event.

Nakul, however, described himself as just a “future MP” and said the party would decide who would be the CM face. “I want to make it clear that the Congress is united and strong, and that the party is going to succeed in every election ahead,” he claimed.

Patwari, too, distanced himself from any speculations over the party’s CM candidate, saying the decision would rest with the party leadership.

Referring to the “tendency of senior leaders to see political possibilities in their children,” Patwari insisted that the new party team was united and had “no ego, resentment or personal interest”. “We have only one objective: to work for the prosperity of Madhya Pradesh and the country,” he said.