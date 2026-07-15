Meet ‘colourful boy’ Madan Mitra, Mamata loyalist who switched to ‘rebel’ TMC camp

Beginning his political career in the 1970s as a close aide of Priyaranjan Dasmunsi, Mitra is a former Bengal minister and is seen to be one of the “founding pillars” of TMC

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataJul 15, 2026 09:46 PM IST
madan mitraBy the 1990s, Mitra had emerged as a powerful Congress organiser in south Kolkata, challenging the Left Front's dominance. (File image)
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“A colourful boy who sometimes becomes a bit too colourful,” is how former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once described one of her most “loyal footsoldiers” and former minister Madan Mitra, who on Wednesday crossed over to the “rebel” camp led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

Mitra’s move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his family members for questioning in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

Born into an affluent business family in south Kolkata, Mitra studied History at Calcutta University, graduating in 1976. His political journey began in the turbulent student politics of the 1970s as a close aide of former Union minister Priyaranjan Dasmunsi. During his early years in the Congress, Mitra and Mamata belonged to rival factions despite being contemporaries.

By the 1990s, Mitra had emerged as a powerful Congress organiser in south Kolkata, challenging the Left Front’s dominance. He built an extensive grassroots network by organising the taxi drivers’ union, taking control of the influential staff union at SSKM Government Hospital, and cultivating close ties with neighbourhood youth clubs. He also developed a reputation for being accessible to residents irrespective of their political affiliation.

When Mamata floated the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in 1998, Mitra joined her as a founding member. He was appointed the party’s general secretary in 2000 and became president of the Trinamool Youth Congress in 2004. Within the party, he earned a reputation as one of its most effective organisers and crowd mobilisers.

Electoral journey

Mitra first entered the West Bengal Assembly in 2011, winning from Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas after the TMC’s historic victory and was inducted into Mamata’s Cabinet, where he held key portfolios, including Sports and Youth Affairs and Transport.

His political career suffered a major setback on December 13, 2014, when the CBI arrested him in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. Mitra spent over 27 months in custody, was briefly hospitalised in November 2015 after complaining of uneasiness, and secured bail in September 2016.

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Unable to campaign personally because he was in jail, Mitra lost the 2016 Assembly election, with his son leading his campaign. He returned to the Assembly by winning Kamarhati in 2021 and retained the seat in the 2026 Assembly election, securing 64,817 votes, or 43.71% of the vote share.

Mitra has also cultivated a larger-than-life public persona. Unlike most politicians who favour white khadi, he is recognised for his brightly coloured outfits, designer sunglasses and distinctive footwear. He is highly active on social media, with around 740,000 followers on Facebook, frequently hosting Facebook Live sessions. He has also ventured into acting and singing, appearing in the Bengali film Oh! Lovely.

How leaders reacted

Announcing his departure, Mitra said he had not left the party’s ideology or symbol but blamed Mamata for “allowing her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to dominate the organisation”. “I am not sad because I haven’t left the party or its symbol. Mamata’s biggest mistake has been prioritising Abhishek Banerjee. I was unable to work in a party which is run this way. All her soldiers are leaving because she no longer wants to run the party herself but only backs Abhishek. Even today, the TMC has the strength to fill the Brigade Parade Ground. More than the ED, I was scared of AB (Abhishek Banerjee)…,” he alleged.

Welcoming him into the rebel camp, Ritabrata said: “He is a veteran leader, a seasoned politician and an MLA. This is a collective movement, and his joining us makes it stronger.”

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BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said: “Oh! Lovely. He has a colourful personality. Mitra has been with the TMC since its inception. We all know he would arrange packets for TMC workers at all its programmes.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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