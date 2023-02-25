In the name of the father and of the son, MK Stalin eyes Erode East bypoll victory

As the campaigning for the Erode East Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu ended Saturday, the DMK appeared confident that its decision to back Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan and invoking of his familial links to the Dravidian movement would result in a major victory for the ruling alliance.

On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin held five rallies in Erode, which falls in the western Kongu region that is the home of AIADMK chief and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, and assured voters that the 2021 poll promise of a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for women heads of families would be fulfilled soon. He also said his government had fulfilled most of its election-time commitments.

Must Read | In Erode East bypoll, a new erosion and a new language of money

Stalin urged people to vote for Elangovan, saying the Congress leader was there to complete the job left unfinished by his late son. The bypoll, scheduled for February 27, was called after Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, 46, Elangovan’s son, died in early January.

Stalin, in his speeches, also invoked the memories of EVK Sampath, Elangovan’s father who belongs to the family of the Dravidian movement’s leader Periyar. The CM said, “The son of Kalaignar (the late Karunanidhi) has come here to seek your votes for the son of Sampath.”

The DMK camp believes that Elangovan, a longtime leader who twice headed the Tamil Nadu Congress unit, will win by over 30,000 votes. However, the AIADMK’s K S Thennarasu, under the leadership of Palaniswami, is putting up a strong fight. The legal victory of the AIADMK interim general secretary in the internal party dispute last week is also expected to help the AIADMK.

Erode East has over 2.26 lakh voters and 50,000 of them are from the minority community, a crucial factor for the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

An alliance of Left and Dalit parties has rallied behind Elangovan in the campaigns. He also has the support of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam. Other prominent candidates include Menaka Navaneethan of Naam Tamilar Party and S Anand of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

Advertisement

The counting of votes will take place on March 2. A total of 77 candidates are in the fray. Past bypoll results in Tamil Nadu have usually been in favour of the ruling regimes. In this election, DMK ministers led the campaign for Elangovan, while former AIADMK ministers were leading it for Thennarasu. During the campaigning, Palaniswami has been camping at Erode, which falls in his western Kongu region. Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi, too, has emerged as a prominent face.

Also in Political Pulse | Bypoll climbdown marks closing of doors for OPS, clearing of way for BJP in Tamil Nadu

Election Commission data showed 41 cases of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). A total of 725 election-related complaints have been recorded so far, and about 75 cases were registered by the police. Of the total 238 polling booths, 32 are recognized as vulnerable ones. In these seats, the EC has taken steps to monitor the polling process, deploying paramilitary personnel, micro-observers and web cameras.

As the people of Erode East get ready to cast their votes, the result of the election will be key for the ruling party, as well as for the Congress, which has been struggling to make headway in Tamil Nadu politics for several decades.