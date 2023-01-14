Looking outside Telangana, KCR finds a ‘friend’ in ex-Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is planning a foray outside Telangana, seems to be eyeing Odisha. Its president, K Chandrashekar Rao, met former chief minister Giridhar Gamang along with the latter’s son Shishir Gamang on Friday.

Though the Telangana chief minister’s office, in a tweet, termed the meeting in Hyderabad as a “courtesy call”, the BRS president is said to have invited Gamang to join his party and to lead it in Odisha. The BRS is likely to open its farmer cell in the eastern state.

The meeting also assumed significance as Gamang, a tribal face from the southern part of Odisha, has a good support base in a few constituencies. As the southern part of the state, from Ganjam to Malkangiri, has a lot of Telugu voters, the BRS is reportedly trying to cash in on them. The region has four Lok Sabha seats and around 30 Assembly segments.

When contacted, the junior Gamang said the BRS chief, who is an old friend of his father, had invited the former Odisha chief minister to join the party as its chief in the state. “We have not decided anything on the proposal of the BRS president. We are still in the BJP,” Shishir told The Indian Express.

The veteran tribal leader, who was elected to the Lok Sabha for a record nine times from the Koraput constituency, ended his decades-long association with the Congress to join the BJP in June 2015. He served as chief minister of Odisha for 10 months from February to December in 1999.

Gamang’s controversial vote during a no-confidence motion led to the fall of the13-month-old NDA government at the Centre led by A B Vajpayee on April 17, 1999. He participated in the vote in Parliament despite having become the chief minister two months before. As he had not resigned as a Lok Sabha member, he used the privilege to vote in the trust vote.

Even as Gamang’s meeting has fuelled speculations in Odisha’s political circles, leaders cutting across party lines said his joining the BRS would have no impact. They said it would be difficult for the Telangana-based party to make any gain in the state where the ruling BJD as well as the BJP and the Congress remain dominant forces.