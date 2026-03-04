Long night in Patna, decks being cleared for CM Nitish Kumar’s exit

In a sudden turn of events, leaders from BJP and ally JD(U) said that Nitish is most likely to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha clearing the way for a new CM in the state, either from JD(U) or from BJP. (Credit: Facebook/Nitish Kumar)

GIVEN Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s failing health, this was on the cards even when he was sworn in as CM last November after a landslide win for the NDA but decks were being cleared for his exit Wednesday.

In a sudden turn of events, leaders from BJP and ally JD(U) said that Nitish is most likely to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha clearing the way for a new CM in the state, either from JD(U) or from BJP.

Sources indicated there would be a BJP Chief Minister.

As the Rajya Sabha term for outgoing MPs ends in April, Nitish may well take time to resign as CM.