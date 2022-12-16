In Lok Sabha, Opposition, BJP members raise heat over Tawang, Bihar hooch deaths

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed another day of Opposition and ruling party members slamming each other. As the Congress kept up the issue of PLA transgression in Arunachal Pradesh, seeking a discussion on the incident in Tawang sector and asking why the government is reluctant to show its “red eyes” to China, BJP members brought up the hooch deaths in Bihar’s Saran district and sought immediate action against the Nitish Kumar government.

The ruling party members held the Bihar government responsible for the incident, in which 26 deaths were officially confirmed — while one BJP member put the toll at 37, Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy claimed it was up to 52 and may increase further.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cited two reports in The Indian Express to point out that the probe into the recent cyberattack on some servers of AIIMS-Delhi found that IP addresses of two emails of the hackers originated from Hong Kong, and China’s Henan province. The other report referred to by Chowdhury said India’s imports from China have jumped to a record high over the last 30 months.

“The reports on the main page of The Indian Express say the cyberattack on AIIMS originated from China. While China is attacking us at the border, instead of showing it the ‘red eye’, this government has let a steep rise in trade…” he said.

“We wonder what’s the intention of this government. Our trade with the US has dropped but trade with China, in which that country benefits, has gone up. When China is attacking and harming us, why should we help China? When will you show the red eye to China,” Chowdhury asked, amid shouts of “shame, shame” from the Opposition benches.

The Congress leader was apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 remark on showing “laal ankh” (red eyes) to the Chinese over repeated transgressions at the LAC.

Backing Chowdhury, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay asked the Chair when the government would allow a debate on the issue. Rajendra Agrwal, who was in the Chair, said the Business Advisory Committee will take a decision on it.

Advertisement

In Zero Hour, Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP and the party’s Bihar unit president, said sale of spurious liquor is flourishing in Bihar but the CM is not taking any action. Claiming that 37 people have died in the Saran hooch incident, he said, “It is Bihar government-sponsored murder of 37 people. Spurious liquor is supplied to every household…with help and protection of police in the state, although prohibition is in place.”

“More than 15 such incidents have taken place so far, but he (CM) says those who consume liquor will die or go to jail,” he said. “I urge the Centre to take cognizance of the (prevailing) law and order situation and take immediate action against the Bihar government.”

Referring to a different issue, BJP member from Aurangabad (Bihar), Sushil Kumar Singh, called the Saran deaths a “mass murder” and held Bihar government responsible.

Advertisement

Rudy urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send a Central team “without any delay” to take stock of the situation.

After Rudy raised the issue, some Opposition members pointed out that there have been deaths in hooch tragedy in UP in the past and asked BJP members why these incidents are not being highlighted.