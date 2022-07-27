Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty ‘affidavits’ on birthday

Nearly a month after he was forced to resign as the Maharashtra Chief Minister in the wake of rebellion of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction that led to the collapse of his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray turned 62 Wednesday, with loyalist Sainiks thronging Matoshree, his residence in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra area, to celebrate his birthday and extend him their greetings.

Shinde has since taken over as the new CM after joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whose senior leader Devendra Farnavis has become the Deputy CM.

Given the political developments that rocked the Thackeray-led Sena over the last one-and-a-half months, the mood and atmosphere that hung in and around Motoshree Wednesday was celebratory but sober.

While every year thousands of Sena workers throng Matoshree on the occasion of Thackeray’s birthday to present him gifts, flowers and bouquets, this year the scenario was different with the party having just witnessed a vertical split. Apart from gifts and flowers, this time they came to Matoshree with piles of loyalty pledges which were signed by Sainiks to express their support for the embattled party chief.

The Sena activists have responded to Thackeray’s appeal, who while addressing the party workers in Mumbai last Sunday had told them that on his birthday this time rather than bouquets he would need pledges of support signed by them. He also appealed to them to enrol more people as Sena members.

“The battle has now reached the Election Commission of India, with they (Shinde camp) now claiming that they are the real Shiv Sena. We need not only vigorous, staunch support from you but also registration of more people as party members on paper. All of you should now start collecting affidavits of support (from party workers) and should fill up membership forms. Give the signed affidavits and filled-up membership forms to me as a gift this time,” Thackeray told the Sena workers while addressing their gathering in Sewree.

His appeal came against the backdrop of the battle between the two Sena factions for control over the party now playing out in the Election Commission of India, with both of them staking their respective claims over the Shiv Sena’s name and its election symbol.

Last week, the Shinde camp wrote to the EC, seeking the Sena’s “bow and arrow” symbol, citing the recognition granted to his faction in the Lok Sabha as well as the Maharashtra Assembly to reinforce it.

The EC asked the two contenders to submit statements and documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party, in the matter.

Since then both the Sena factions seem to have joined a race to reach out to party cadre and leaders and seek their support in writing, which they would submit to the poll panel.

The Sena workers affiliated to Thackeray have now started a special drive for the enrolment of members and collection of “loyalty affidavits” while holding rallies in shows of support for him amid the unprecedented crisis gripping the party.

A Sena functionary said, “This time Uddhavji’s birthday celebration is different from the earlier ones. The party is going through a difficult phase. The cadre is emotional while wishing Thackeray on his birthday and showing support. Along with the wishes hundreds of Shiv Sainiks who came to wish him brought the loyalty affidavits they collected and gave it as birthday gift to him.”

Meanwhile, CM Shinde also wished Thackeray on his birthday through a Twitter post, addressing him as former Maharashtra CM and not the Sena president while saying that he prayed for his long and healthy life.

In his latest interview to the Sena mouthpiece “Saamana”, Thackeray has said that the only mistake on his part was that he gave authority to leaders who eventually “betrayed” him and had “monstrous ambitions”. Without naming Shinde, he said the rebel camp had started plotting to break the Sena and oust him from power at a time when he was hospitalised and underwent two major surgeries.

Comparing those who left the Sena to “rotten leaves that a tree sheds before fresh leaves emerge”, Thackeray also said the Maharashtra people were waiting for the election to teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party founded by his father Bal Thackeray.